NTPC to float Rs 10,000-crore EPC tender for Mahi Banswara nuclear plant

India’s state-owned power generator NTPC Ltd is set to launch an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) tender worth over ₹10,000 crore in the coming days for at least two of the four units of the main nuclear island of its Mahi Banswara nuclear power plant in Rajasthan.

It will be followed by the launch of the EPC tender for the turbine generator island before March 2027, the company’s management said during an interaction with analysts. Referring to the nuclear island’s mega EPC package, the management said: “Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) is expected by June 15, 2026. It will be followed by Turbine Generator (TG) Island EPC, NIT by March 30, 2027.”

The company expects the first pour of concrete in August 2027 as part of the broader plan to begin work on the plant, whose first unit is scheduled for synchronisation in November 2032. The project, being set up by Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Limited (ASHVINI), a joint venture between NTPC and Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL), has already received environmental and forest clearances, with the excavation package awarded for the first two units.

The joint venture company has awarded the design consultancy contract for the project, and the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) has granted excavation consent for Units 1 and 2 of the Mahi Banswara project. Moreover, an equity infusion of ₹800 crore into ASHVINI was undertaken by the joint venture partners in January 2026.

Under the Mahi Banswara project, the company has planned four units of 700 MW each, taking the total capacity to 2.8 GW. Broadly, for 2,770 MW of capacity, consent has been received from customers in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh, company executives said.

For projects being developed independently by NTPC through NTPC Parmanu Urja Nigam Limited, site-selection studies are under way across multiple states for the development of nuclear power projects, and 30 locations across India are being explored.

The company has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the governments of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Consent has also been given by the Andhra Pradesh government, where studies have been completed, the management said, adding that water availability has been confirmed at some locations.

The company said the governments of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra have given consent for preliminary studies.

NTPC is planning to set up at least two units of 700 MW each in 14 states, and the broad cost estimate works out to around ₹20 crore per MW, a senior NTPC official had earlier told Business Standard. The company may spend ₹28,000 crore to commission the project over six years through 2032.