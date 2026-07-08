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Home / Companies / News / Nuvama, C&W JV fund achieves final close of ₹4k cr, eyes office investments

Nuvama, C&W JV fund achieves final close of ₹4k cr, eyes office investments

Nuvama and Cushman & Wakefield's Prime Offices Fund has achieved a final close of Rs 4,000 crore after strong investor demand and has already committed about 45% of its capital

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Launched in 2024 with an original target corpus of Rs 3,000 crore, the fund size was increased after NCW reported strong investor demand.

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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Nuvama and Cushman & Wakefield (NCW) Management on Wednesday announced it had achieved a final close of Rs 4,000 crore for its Prime Offices Fund.
 
NCW is a 50:50 joint venture (JV) between wealth management firm Nuvama Asset Management and global real estate consultant Cushman & Wakefield. The JV manages commercial real estate projects.
 
Launched in 2024 with an original target corpus of Rs 3,000 crore, the fund size was increased after NCW reported strong investor demand, along with sizable deployment across India’s office markets.
 
With the expanded corpus now fully subscribed, the fund said it has committed approximately 45 per cent of its capital, reflecting strong execution alongside a disciplined investment strategy.
 
 
Prime Offices Fund has a diversified institutional-grade office platform across the top six office micro-markets in India: Delhi National Capital Region, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad.

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“The fund has created a portfolio of approximately 4 million square feet of high-quality office spaces across the country,” NCW said in a statement.
 
It added that Prime’s portfolio is leased to more than 70 occupiers, with over 50 per cent of tenants comprising global capability centres (GCCs) and more than 20 per cent representing front-office operations.
 
Gaurav Puri, chief investment officer of NCW, said the successful final close of the Prime Offices Fund reflects conviction in both India's office sector and the firm's investment strategy.
 
“With a strong foundation now in place, we remain focused on disciplined deployment and long-term value creation as we pursue opportunities,” he added.
 
Puri said India’s office market continues to benefit from structural growth drivers, including the expansion of GCCs, growing front-office operations and sustained demand for high-quality workplaces.
   

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Topics : Cushman & Wakefield India Cushman & Wakefield joint ventures in India

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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 11:07 AM IST

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