Nuvoco expects FY27 revenue to top ₹13K cr as cement volumes gather pace

Cement manufacturer Nuvoco Vistas Corp expects its revenue to exceed ₹13,000 crore in the fiscal year 2026-27 (FY27) as it targets 7-8 per cent growth in cement volumes, supported by a recovery in demand across key markets and stable pricing, according to its Managing Director Jayakumar Krishnaswamy. In FY26, the company's revenue grew by 9.47 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹11,338.29 crore. "We are targeting volume growth of around 7-8 per cent in FY27. We sold approximately 20.4 million tonnes (MT) last year and expect volumes to exceed 22 million tonnes this year. On the revenue front, turnover should be above ₹13,000 crore," Krishnaswamy told Business Standard.

To support future growth, Nuvoco plans to invest about ₹1,850 crore over FY27 and FY28 to expand its cement manufacturing capacity to 35 MT per annum (mtpa). The company will spend around ₹900 crore in FY27 and another ₹950 crore in FY28, after incurring capital expenditure of ₹712 crore in FY26.

"At this stage, internal accruals are sufficient to fund our expansion plans up to FY28. By the time we reach FY28, our sales will also be significantly higher, enabling us to generate enough cash flow to fund the next phase of growth," Krishnaswamy said.

Nuvoco's net debt stood at around ₹4,550 crore as of June 2026, and the company aims to reduce it to ₹3,500-4,000 crore by the end of next year.

The expansion will be driven by the integration of Vadraj Cement's assets and debottlenecking projects in eastern India. Beyond FY28, the Nirma Group-owned Nuvoco plans to evaluate either a brownfield expansion at Chittorgarh in Rajasthan or a greenfield project at Gulbarga in Karnataka, depending on market conditions.

On the operating front, Krishnaswamy said the company's YoY volume growth of around 5 per cent (at 5.3 MT) in Q1 FY27 was affected by logistical disruptions in eastern India. A shortage of railway rakes, diverted to power plants, and diesel shortages in Chhattisgarh affected dispatches and resulted in lost sales.

"Had these constraints not occurred, our volume growth would have been higher. Growth in the North and West compensated for the weakness in the East, and demand has already begun recovering in June and July," he said.

Nuvoco expects costs to increase by ₹100-120 per tonne in the ongoing second quarter due to monsoon-related kiln maintenance shutdowns, higher fixed costs, and normal inflation in raw materials and diesel. However, the company does not anticipate any significant increase in fuel costs during the quarter, having already secured pet coke supplies.

Krishnaswamy said the cement industry had regained pricing discipline after a prolonged period of pressure following sector consolidation. Manufacturers were able to pass on higher input costs triggered by geopolitical tensions in West Asia, while prices have remained stable despite the onset of the monsoon.

"If fuel or raw material costs rise further, we will respond with price increases, just as we did in April and May. We remain committed to protecting our margins," he added.

The company expects the domestic cement industry to grow by 7-8 per cent in FY27 and has no plans to expand into South India over the next five to seven years, citing lower capacity utilisation and weaker-than-expected return prospects in the region.

Krishnaswamy referred to strengthening Nuvoco's premium product portfolio, improving the trade sales mix, and maintaining capacity utilisation at around 80 per cent as his top priorities going ahead.

"Alongside these priorities, maintaining a disciplined cost structure remains critical. As volumes increase and costs remain under control, our objective is to steadily improve Ebitda per tonne over the coming years," the executive added.

Premium products currently account for around 44 per cent of Nuvoco's overall portfolio. Its goal is to increase that share to over 50 per cent during FY27 for enhanced margins and profitability.

On the sales mix front, Nuvoco currently operates at roughly a 75:25 non-trade-to-trade ratio. "The integration of the Gujarat business will temporarily increase the non-trade share, but over the next 24 to 36 months we intend to restore the mix to around 75:25," he added.

Earlier, the Nirma Group-promoted firm's consolidated profit after tax (attributable to the owners of the parent company) for the April-June quarter of FY27 (Q1 FY27) grew by 19.97 per cent YoY to ₹159.76 crore, aided by an increase in topline, operational efficiencies, and a reduction in interest costs.

Nuvoco's revenue from operations during Q1 FY27 stood at ₹3,128.71 crore, up 8.91 per cent YoY. The company reported its highest-ever Ebitda of ₹572 crore in Q1 FY27, up 7 per cent YoY.