Nuvoco Vistas Q4 FY26 profit falls 15% despite rise in revenue, volumes

Nirma Group-promoted Nuvoco Vistas Corp’s consolidated profit after tax (attributable to the owners of the parent company) for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q4 FY26) declined by 14.99 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹140.71 crore. The cement maker’s consolidated sales volume was up 5 per cent YoY to 6 million metric tonnes (MMT) in Q4 FY26, an all-time quarterly high in the company’s history. The company’s premium products’ share in trade volume remained at 44 per cent during the quarter. The share sustained at similar levels in Q3 FY26 as well. Nuvoco’s revenue from operations during Q4 FY26 stood at ₹3,306.75 crore, up 8.69 per cent YoY. Its total expenses (including finance, depreciation and amortisation) during the quarter amounted to ₹3,028.04 crore, up by 7.27 per cent YoY.

The company reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹590 crore in Q4 FY26, up 6 per cent YoY.

Sequentially, revenue grew by 22 per cent while profit grew by 186.87 per cent.

Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, managing director, Nuvoco Vistas Corp., said: “FY26 marks a defining year for Nuvoco, highlighted by increased volumes, revenue and profitability. The company achieved solid growth in both Ebitda and profit after tax (PAT), reflecting strong execution of core strategies focused on premiumisation, strengthening trade channels, and driving cost optimisation, despite headwinds.”

In FY26, the company’s revenue grew by 9.47 per cent YoY to ₹11,338.29 crore. Meanwhile, its profit after tax for the same period stood at ₹359.35 crore against a profit of ₹21.84 crore in FY25. The Ebitda in FY26 stood at ₹1,881 crore, up 35.22 per cent YoY, driven by growth in premiumisation.

Krishnaswamy further noted that the current geopolitical uncertainty could create near-term headwinds, particularly due to higher fuel prices and increased costs of raw materials for packing bags. “The company remains vigilant and is implementing comprehensive measures, including price increases, prudent procurement, cost optimisation, and greater supply-chain efficiency. While these geopolitical uncertainties are expected to impact margins for at least one to two quarters, Nuvoco remains committed to its growth journey.”