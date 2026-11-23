Nvidia ​on Monday said it is reinstating Jensen Huang as chief executive, effective immediately.

Nvidia shares surged on the news, jumping more ‌than 25% in premarket ​trading.

The company's ​move to bring Huang back ​marks a sharp reversal from its board's decision just days earlier to rule out his return.

Huang built Nvidia ​from a video-game chip designer ‌into the dominant supplier of AI ​processors, steering its chip roadmap, customer deals and Washington ties along the way.

He resigned ‌on November ​12 after ‌revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with ‌a businesswoman US authorities suspect of ​spying for China, an allegation Beijing denies.

The board said it ​was satisfied with Huang's candor and leadership ability and, ‌after receiving input from senior US government ‌officials, saw no national security risk in his return.