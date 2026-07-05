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Nykaa expects nearly 30% net revenue growth in Q1 on strong fashion sales

Nykaa reported a multifold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 78.75 crore for the March quarter of FY26, mainly driven by sales in the beauty segment and narrowing of losses in the fashion vertical

Nykaa

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2026 | 9:34 PM IST

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FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the owner of the Nykaa brand, on Sunday projected a consolidated net revenue growth of nearly 30 per cent for the first quarter of FY2026-27, to be led by a sharp acceleration in its fashion business.

According to a regulatory filing, the company expects its consolidated Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) and Net Sales Value (NSV) to grow in the "early thirties" on a year-on-year basis for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

"Nykaa's Fashion vertical has started FY2027 on a notably stronger footing, with NSV growth expected to be in mid-fifties, marking a sharp acceleration from previous quarters. The Fashion business continues to see improvement in GMV to NSV funnel, supported by reduction in leakages," the company said.

 

Nykaa attributed the growth of its core platform business to a wider brand assortment and recent marketing investments, which it said translated into new customer acquisitions. Meanwhile, the flagship beauty segment is projected to grow in the "late twenties".

The company's physical store count stood at 324 at the end of June.

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Nykaa reported a multifold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 78.75 crore for the March quarter of FY26, mainly driven by sales in the beauty segment and narrowing of losses in the fashion vertical.

Nykaa's revenue from operations increased by about 28 per cent to Rs 2,648.17 crore during the quarter.

For the year ended March 31, 2026, Nykaa's net profit surged nearly threefold to Rs 203.94 crore from Rs 72.07 crore in fiscal year (FY) 2025. The company's annual revenue from operations grew 26 per cent to Rs 10,022.35 crore during the same period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Nykaa Nykaa Start-up beauty care products

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First Published: Jul 05 2026 | 9:34 PM IST

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