Nykaa Fashion offers six-month zero-commission model for apparel brands

Ahead of the festive season, Nykaa Fashion, the clothing and lifestyle vertical of e-commerce platform Nykaa, announced the expansion of its Hidden Gems proposition. The platform has launched a dedicated accelerator programme to identify and scale high-potential homegrown fashion and lifestyle brands.

As an introductory benefit, brands joining the programme will operate on a zero-commission model for the first six months. According to the company, this will enable them to redirect their early investments towards brand building, inventory and customer acquisition while they establish themselves on the platform.

Nykaa said the programme focuses on high-potential homegrown brands across Indian wear, Western wear, jewellery, bags and footwear. Participants gain access to eight key growth pillars, including preferential visibility, marketing support, mentorship, fast-track onboarding and simplified cataloguing.

Commenting on the programme, Abhijeet Dabas, chief executive officer of Nykaa Fashion, said, “India’s home-grown fashion landscape is at an exciting inflection point, with independent brands bringing fresh perspectives, distinctive design and new ideas to the market. As these brands look to scale, access to the right ecosystem, consumer insights and strategic support becomes increasingly important.”

Similar to Nykaa, homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart also recently extended its zero-commission policy to all fashion products, covering every price point in the category. The policy previously applied zero commission to fashion products priced up to ₹1,000. The company had earlier said it has more than 90,000 transacting sellers in the fashion category.