Nykaa in talks to acquire stake in Deepika Padukone's skincare brand 82°E

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited, the parent company of Nykaa, on Monday said it is in discussions with skincare brand 82°E to potentially acquire a stake in the company. The company, however, clarified that no definitive agreement has been reached so far.

In its exchange filing, the company said it routinely evaluates strategic opportunities for growth and expansion. “Pursuant to this, the company remains in discussions with concerned parties, including the one referred above (82°E),” it said, adding that it will disclose any material developments in accordance with regulatory requirements.

The company clarified that there are currently no pending legal or regulatory proceedings related to the matter. Notably, 82°E is a direct-to-consumer skincare brand started by actor Deepika Padukone in 2022.

The development, overall, signals Nykaa’s continued focus on expanding its portfolio of in-house and partnered brands, particularly in the fast-growing beauty and personal care segment.

In a separate filing, the company also shared a provisional update on the financial numbers for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025-2026 (FY26). It expects its consolidated net revenue to grow in the high 20 per cent range year-on-year (YoY), marking its highest growth in the last 12 quarters. The company added that consolidated GMV (gross merchandise value) growth is expected to be in the late 20 per cent range, while NSV (net sales value) growth is expected to be higher in the early 30 per cent range. The update is, however, subject to an audit.