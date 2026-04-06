Nykaa projects strongest net revenue growth in three years in Q4FY26

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, the parent company of beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa, expects its consolidated net revenue for the fourth quarter (January-March) of FY26 to grow in the high 20 per cent range year-on-year (YoY), marking its highest growth in the last 12 quarters.

This update made the firm’s stock price surge by 3 per cent in early trading hours. The stock closed at Rs 252.65 per share, up 2.72 per cent from the previous close.

In a provisional update filed with exchanges on Monday, the company said, “Consolidated net revenue growth is expected to be in the late twenties, marking the highest growth in the last 12 quarters. This strong performance came on the back of acceleration in the fashion vertical along with sustained strong performance of the beauty vertical.”

The company added that consolidated GMV (gross merchandise value) growth is expected to be in the late twenties, while NSV (net sales value) growth is expected to be higher, in the early 30 per cent range. The update is, however, subject to audit.

The performance was driven by a strong showing in both its core beauty segment and fashion vertical. The beauty business continued its steady momentum, with GMV, NSV, and net revenue projected to grow in the high 20 per cent range. The company attributed this to better funnel conversion, robust omnichannel demand, and continued traction in its in-house brands under the “House of Nykaa” portfolio.

Meanwhile, the fashion vertical saw a notable turnaround. The vertical’s GMV growth is expected in the high 20 per cent range, while NSV growth is projected in the early 40 per cent range. In addition, net revenue growth for the segment is estimated in the late thirties, supported by improved customer acquisition, better assortment, and early traction from partnerships such as Nike.

Nykaa also expanded its offline presence aggressively during the quarter, adding 26 new stores along with 11 Kiehl’s store integrations, marking its highest-ever quarterly store additions. The total store count now stands at 313.

The company noted that while it remains cautious about geopolitical developments in West Asia, the impact on business has been negligible so far, with the region contributing less than 1 per cent to overall revenue.