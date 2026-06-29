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Home / Companies / News / Oberoi Realty to invest ₹6,000 cr to build first Delhi-NCR housing project

Oberoi Realty to invest ₹6,000 cr to build first Delhi-NCR housing project

The company launched the first phase of its housing project 'Three Sixty North', located at Golf Course Extension Road in Gurugram, comprising 832 units across 6 towers

real estate

Oberoi Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 2:57 PM IST

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Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty on Monday announced its foray into the Delhi-NCR market with the launch of its first luxury housing project with a total investment of ₹6,000 crore.

The company launched the first phase of its housing project 'Three Sixty North', located at Golf Course Extension Road in Gurugram, comprising 832 units across 6 towers.

"We are launching our first project in Delhi-NCR. We feel confident now that our brand is transportable to the NCR market," Oberoi Realty CMD Vikas Oberoi told reporters in Gurugram.

The company has launched the first phase at a basic selling price of ₹35,000 per sq ft.

 

"The total revenue potential of this project, including the two phases, is ₹16,000 crore," Oberoi said.

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Asked about the investment, he said the project cost would be around ₹6,000 crore for both phases.

In the first phase, the starting price is ₹19 crore.

The size of the apartments ranges from ₹5,600 sq ft to 8,500 sq ft. The size of the penthouse is 13,000 sq ft.

"We are here to build the best product. We do not fear competition," Oberoi said.

"We want Gurugram business as big as Mumbai," he said.

Oberoi Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

The company has delivered 51 real estate projects so far, comprising 17.3 million sq ft. More than 34 million sq ft is under construction.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Oberoi Realty Real Estate Real Estate News Real estate firms

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 2:57 PM IST

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