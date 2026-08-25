OHL merger earnings accretive, expands IHCL's presence in South India

Though OHL's earnings are currently captured in IHCL's consolidated net profit through associate accounting, the merger will result in full line-by-line consolidation of OHL's operations, adding Rs 500 crore of revenue and Rs 130 crore of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) to IHCL's consolidated financials. IHCL ended FY26 with Ebitda of Rs 3,477 crore.

The deal involves the issuance of 232 million IHCL shares, implying 1.6 per cent dilution, and management expects the transaction to be earnings accretive from year one. This, according to Akash Gupta of Nomura Research, is on account of Oriental Hotels’ transaction valuation at 19 times FY26 enterprise value to Ebitda (EV/Ebitda) being lower than IHCL’s own 26 times FY27 EV/Ebitda estimate. Further cost synergies and asset optimisation/upgrades could drive Ebitda higher. The merger is also expected to simplify the group’s holding structure by increasing IHCL’s direct ownership across several entities, resulting in two new operating subsidiaries. The merger will streamline governance, optimise overheads and enhance operational efficiency, says the brokerage. It has a buy rating with a target price of Rs 830.

The merger will take IHCL to over 2,100 operating keys across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. OHL’s portfolio includes the freehold assets of Taj Coromandel in Chennai, Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort & Spa in Chennai and Gateway Coonoor. Properties on long-term leasehold are Taj Malabar Resort & Spa, Cochin, Vivanta Coimbatore, Vivanta Mangalore and Gateway Madurai. OHL also has strategic investments in several important IHCL group companies both in India and other global markets. These include St. James Court, London, TAL Hotels and Resorts, as well as Lanka Island Resorts in Sri Lanka, Taj Madurai and Taj Karnataka Hotels and Resorts in Bangalore.

The merger, according to 360 One Capital, is also aligned with IHCL’s Accelerate 2030 strategy, and the company remains on track to achieve its target of 700 hotels and 40,000 keys by 2030, well ahead of schedule. Additionally, IHCL has Rs 4,500 crore of cash on its books, of which Rs 2,000 crore is earmarked for inorganic opportunities, providing sufficient headroom for further acquisitions.