Oil India exploring overseas asset acquisition, says CMD Ranjit Rath

Oil India remains committed to expanding its overseas exploration and production (E&P) portfolio, Rath said. The upstream player currently has 10 overseas assets spread across seven countries, including Russia, Venezuela, Mozambique, Libya, Gabon, Nigeria and Bangladesh.

“We strongly believe that overseas asset acquisition is advantageous. One, it gives us revenue for our exploration and production efforts and, in cases where we have access to equity oil or equity gas, we bring those molecules to the country. The most important aspect is that it gives us access to the best practices of the global majors,” Rath said.

At home, Rath believes a “big commercial discovery” is the need of the hour for India to significantly ramp up domestic production. India’s total crude oil production declined to 25.98 million tonnes (mt) in FY26, from 26.49 mt in the previous fiscal, increasing the country’s import dependency to 88.7 per cent.

Oil India aims to increase crude oil production to 4 mt in FY27, higher than last year’s production of 3.5 mt. The company plans capital expenditure of more than Rs 10,000 crore in FY27, 14 per cent higher than the Rs 8,800 crore spent in the previous year. To boost exploratory efforts, OIL plans to drill 100 wells in the current fiscal, against 74 wells drilled a year ago.

Primarily an onshore player, Oil India is now actively looking at collaboration with foreign players to expedite deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration. “We are looking at possible collaborations with international oil companies because of their hands-on expertise in the oil and gas space, especially in deepwater and ultra-deepwater blocks,” Rath said.

Oil India had earlier signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Brazil’s Petrobras and a technology service agreement (TSA) with French major TotalEnergies for hydrocarbon exploration in India’s deep and ultra-deep offshore basins.

Rath expects joint bidding with foreign players in the ongoing 10th round of the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP-X) and the recently launched OALP-XI round, which offer several offshore blocks.

Meanwhile, the government’s Samudra Manthan programme would give fresh impetus to the country’s exploratory efforts, he added. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2025, the initiative aims to support exploration in deepwater and ultra-deepwater blocks, with the objective of securing a major discovery in India’s sedimentary basins.

Under the programme, the government is likely to initially focus on collecting seismic data from unexplored blocks, Business Standard had earlier reported. Samudra Manthan would also support capital-intensive drilling activities in Indian sedimentary basins, Rath said.

Last week, Oil India reported a 62 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,424 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26. The upstream player’s revenue from operations rose 4.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 10,012.77 crore in the quarter.