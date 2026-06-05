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Oil India reports second presence of natural gas in Andaman Offshore

Oil India Limited has reported a second natural gas presence in its Andaman offshore block, strengthening prospects for future hydrocarbon exploration in the region

Fields headquarters of Oil India Limited

Oil India Ltd (OIL) | (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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State-owned petroleum explorer Oil India Ltd (OIL) on Friday announced a second "presence" of natural gas in its shallow Andaman offshore block. The presence was reported at a water depth of 355 metres in a third exploratory well, Vijayapuram-3, drilled 15 kilometres off the east coast of the Andaman islands.
 
OIL has now established the presence of hydrocarbons in two of the three exploratory wells drilled so far at the AN-OSHP-2018/1 block awarded under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP). The company had reported the occurrence of natural gas in the second exploratory well, Vijayapuram-2, in September 2025.
 
"Initial production testing of the well at the depth of 1,900-plus metres in the Eocene formation has established the presence of natural gas through continuous flaring," the company said in a statement, adding that post-perforation, immediate pressure build-up was observed and the well started to produce.
 
 
Oil said further gas sampling is being undertaken to assess the composition and calorific value of gas and to carry out isotope studies to understand the genesis of the gas. "As per preliminary assessment, this is a leading indicator of the presence of source or migration pathway or accumulation of hydrocarbons in the current prospect, which will help in strategising the future exploratory programme," it said.
 
After the occurrence of gas in the second exploratory well in September 2025, Oil India had started the appraisal programme. The reprocessing of available 2D seismic data and acquisition of an additional 600 square kilometres of 3D seismic data have already been completed and the processing of acquired and vintage 3D seismic data is ongoing.
 
"Post processing and interpretation of the seismic data, the appraisal wells drilling is planned to be undertaken. Given that this is the second reported presence of hydrocarbon during the ongoing exploration campaign in Andaman Shallow Offshore block, we wish to keep our valued stakeholders informed," OIL said.

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Topics : OIL India natural gas energy sector

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First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 4:57 PM IST

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