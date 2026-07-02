OIL targets early 2027 for commissioning of Numaligarh refinery expansion

The expanded capacity will help increase the supply of petroleum products to North and North-East India, Rath added.

Speaking on the sidelines of a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event on compressed biogas (CBG) in New Delhi, Rath said pre-commissioning activities are already underway at the site. “We took crude-in on December 31, 2025. The mother units are under pre-commissioning. We foresee that the entire expansion project will be commissioned in early 2027,” he said.

OIL is also building a 1,635-km pipeline from Paradip in Odisha to Numaligarh in Assam, which is expected to be commissioned by October-November this year.

“That would be the feedstock carrier from offshore oil terminals in Paradip, through which we plan to import around 5.5-6 mt of crude oil that will be pumped through this pipeline,” Rath said.

The crude will be imported through the Single Point Mooring (SPM) offshore oil terminals off the Paradip coast. Rath said OIL has a collaborative framework with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) for crude sourcing. “For this, discussions have already started. BPCL and NRL engagement on this has started as part of a memorandum of understanding,” he said.

The company has also commissioned the Numaligarh-Siliguri product pipeline, upgrading its capacity from 1.72 mt to 5.5 mt. With this, OIL is ready to evacuate the products once the refinery expansion is completed.

Rath said around 5.5 mt of petroleum products will be transported to Siliguri, while the remaining 2.5 mt will be moved through road, rail and inland waterways. The expanded refinery will primarily serve eastern and north-eastern India, with petrol and diesel accounting for the bulk of output.

Commenting on the recent decline in global crude oil prices to around $68 a barrel, Rath said the global oil market is likely headed for a realignment as inventories begin to rebuild after recent drawdowns.