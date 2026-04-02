Ola Electric cuts Roadster 9.1 price by ₹60,000, cites cost efficiencies

Ola Electric on Thursday announced a price reduction of ₹60,000 on its flagship electric motorcycle, Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh powered by its 4680 Bharat Cell.

The move has been enabled by rapid economies of scale at its Gigafactory and deep vertical integration of its indigenously developed 4680 Bharat Cell, Ola Electric said in a statement.

As cell production has ramped up, cost efficiencies have improved materially, allowing Ola Electric to pass on these benefits directly to customers, it added.

The Roadster 9.1 kWh will now be priced at ₹1,29,999, down from ₹1,89,999, and would be available in limited units only during specific purchase windows, the company said.

Ola Electric said it will transition from open sales of Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh to a limited purchase window model, with vehicles made available in specific time-bound slots and limited quantities.

"The first purchase window will open on Friday, April 3, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, with subsequent windows to be announced periodically based on production availability," it said.

The Roadster 9.1 kWh, Ola Electric's highest-performance electric motorcycle offering a range of up to 500 km, has witnessed overwhelming demand, far exceeding current supply capacity.

Commenting on the announcement, an Ola Electric spokesperson said, "As production of our 4680 Bharat Cell scales, we are able to unlock significant cost efficiencies and pass them on directly to customers." The spokesperson further said, "The response to the Roadster has been extremely strong - the bike demand during our #EndICEAge campaign has grown more than 5X, and this new pricing makes long range electric mobility even more accessible." Over the past year, Ola Electric has been rapidly scaling production of its 4680 Bharat Cell, designed and manufactured entirely in India.

As production ramps up, costs have declined significantly, enabling the company to pass on these benefits directly to customers.

Ola Electric is also accelerating expansion of its Gigafactory, with capacity scaling toward 6 GWh, reinforcing its commitment to building a robust domestic battery ecosystem and driving down costs further through vertical integration.

This announcement comes on the back of a strong resurgence in Ola Electric's business performance in March. The company recorded over 150 per cent month-on-month growth in registrations, reaching 10,117 units, while daily orders crossed 1,000 units in the last week of the month, signalling a sharp recovery in demand momentum.

Market share also witnessed a V-shaped recovery, supported by structural improvements in service operations and a significantly enhanced ownership experience, the company said.