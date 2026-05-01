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Ola Electric delivers 20% MoM growth in April, continues recovery momentum

The company said its electric motorcycle portfolio has also seen encouraging traction, especially in large motorcycle markets such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric was the only leading EV two-wheeler brand to grow month-on-month in April, reflecting improving customer confidence (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

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Ola Electric on Friday announced a strong month-on-month growth in April 2026, with registrations rising to 12,166 units, up from 10,133 units in March, according to VAHAN data.

This represents a 20 per cent MoM increase, building on the recovery momentum seen in March, Ola Electric said in a statement.

The company's performance stood out in a month when the broader electric two-wheeler industry declined by over 22 per cent MoM, it added.

Ola Electric was the only leading EV two-wheeler brand to grow month-on-month in April, reflecting improving customer confidence, stabilising operations, and continued demand for its expanding EV portfolio, the company said.

 

"March marked a strong recovery for Ola Electric, and April has continued that momentum. Registrations grew 20 per cent month-on-month even as the market declined sharply, making Ola the only leading EV two-wheeler brand to grow in April," an Ola Electric spokesperson said.

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This reflects stronger execution, stabilising operations, and growing customer confidence. The commercialisation of our indigenously developed 4,680 Bharat Cells has boosted cost efficiencies, with the benefits passed on to customers, the spokesperson added.

"We remain focused on building this momentum and driving the next phase of EV penetration in India," the spokesperson said.

The company said its electric motorcycle portfolio has also seen encouraging traction, especially in large motorcycle markets such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh.

The Roadster X is steadily ramping up and emerging as a meaningful product in the electric motorcycle category, it added.

Ola's 4680 Bharat Cell-powered products are also seeing increasing adoption. The Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh, powered by Ola's proprietary 4680 Bharat Cell, delivers up to 500 km IDC range, addressing one of the most important customer needs in the motorcycle category -- longer range and reduced range anxiety, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Ola electric vehicles Ola Electric Mobility Electric Vehicles Electric vehicles in India

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First Published: May 01 2026 | 2:28 PM IST

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