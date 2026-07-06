Ola Electric faces insolvency pleas from 2 suppliers over unpaid dues

Sterling E-Mobility Solutions Ltd, the electric vehicle components arm of Sterling Tools Ltd, and Anevolve Mando eMobility Pvt. Ltd., part of the Anand Group, allege that Ola Electric Technologies failed to pay for components supplied to the company.

Ola Electric Technologies allegedly owes Rs 29.8 crore to Sterling E-Mobility Solutions and Rs 10.8 crore to Anevolve Mando eMobility, according to filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The dues had remained unpaid for more than 45 days, prompting both suppliers to file insolvency petitions under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, which allows operational creditors to seek corporate insolvency proceedings.

Ola Electric is contesting both petitions and has filed caveats before the tribunal. The disputes are said to involve payment disagreements and the company's concerns over the quality of some components supplied by the vendors. Ola Electric has not issued any statement on the matter.

Earlier this year, vehicle registration service provider Rosmerta Digital Services Ltd filed a similar insolvency plea over unpaid dues before the dispute was settled after Ola agreed to clear the outstanding payments.

Ola Electric Mobility posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 500 crore for the quarter ended March 31, narrowing from Rs 870 crore a year earlier, a decline of 42.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). On a sequential basis, however, the company's loss widened 2.7 per cent from Rs 487 crore in the December quarter.