Ola Electric launches S1Z with homegrown LFP cells, starts at ₹79,999

Ola Electric has launched the S1Z, its first scooter range to use the company’s locally developed Bharat Cell LFP (lithium ferro phosphate) battery technology. Engineered at Ola’s Battery Innovation Centre, these advanced cells are manufactured entirely at its proprietary Gigafactory. The new range brings Ola’s 46-series LFP cells to its most affordable scooter lineup aimed at India’s mass-market electric vehicle (EV) buyers.

Ola said the S1Z is designed to bring technology, safety, and performance to the value segment. It said the indigenous LFP chemistry is advancing its vision of building India’s EV ecosystem from the cell upwards.

Available in 3.1 kilowatt-hour (kWh) and 5.1 kWh variants, at an introductory pricing of ₹79,999 and ₹99,999 (ex-showroom), respectively, Ola said the S1Z demonstrates how its vertically integrated EV ecosystem is translating into tangible customer value. The 3.1 kWh and 5.1 kWh variants can deliver a range of up to 179 km and 301 km, respectively, in Indian driving conditions (IDC).

"It is the first scooter range to bring our made-in-India LFP technology to the heart of the market, where millions of customers make their mobility decisions,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and managing director (CMD), Ola Electric. “We believe affordability shouldn’t mean settling for less. As we continue building India's EV ecosystem from cell to vehicle, products like the S1Z will play a critical role in taking our mission of bringing EVs to every Indian household," Aggarwal added.

By developing and manufacturing its Bharat Cell LFP technology in-house, Ola said it has been able to significantly lower battery costs — the single-largest cost component of an EV — making next-generation battery technology accessible at mass-market price points. It said S1Z is the first proof of this strategy, bringing safer, longer-lasting LFP chemistry to millions of Indian riders without compromising on affordability.

The S1Z will be offered in four colours: white, anthracite, sky splash blue, and matcha green. It rides on 12-inch wheels across all variants. Deliveries of the 3.1 kWh variant are scheduled to begin in December 2026, while the 5.1 kWh variant will commence deliveries from March 2027.

Powered by MoveOS 5, the S1Z brings Ola's latest software intelligence to the mass segment. The scooter comes equipped with features including cruise control, advanced regenerative braking, reverse mode, GPS, over-the-air (OTA) software updates, geo, time and mode fencing, ride statistics, and energy insights through the Ola Electric App. Ola said this delivers a smarter, more connected and personalised ownership experience. The S1Z range also features “Easy Park”, allowing users to get in and out of tight parking spaces with a simple twist of the wrist.

The Ola S1Z will be the first product range to ramp up through Ola Electric's next phase of retail expansion via its first dealer-operated stores, beyond a company-owned retail network. This is set to significantly expand access to Ola products across the country.