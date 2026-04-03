Friday, April 03, 2026 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ola Electric receives PLI certification for Roadster X+ 4.5 kWh e-bike

Ola Electric receives PLI certification for Roadster X+ 4.5 kWh e-bike

The certification confirms a minimum Domestic Value Addition (DVA) compliance for Roadster X+ 4.5 kWh

Roadster X series, Ola Electric

Roadster X+ 4.5 kWh becomes the first motorcycle in the Roadster portfolio to receive PLI certification

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2026 | 2:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ola Electric on Friday said it has received the Certification for Compliance with the eligibility assessment requirements under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for its electric bike Roadster X+ 11 kW 4.5 kWh.

The Certification for Compliance was issued by the Global Automotive Research Centre (GARC) under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Automobile and Auto Components (PLI-Auto Scheme), Ola Electric said in a statement.

With this, Roadster X+ 4.5 kWh becomes the first motorcycle in the Roadster portfolio to receive PLI certification, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion into the electric motorcycle segment, it added.

The certification confirms a minimum Domestic Value Addition (DVA) compliance for Roadster X+ 4.5 kWh. The model is eligible for incentives under the PLI-Auto Scheme for all Roadster X+ 4.5 kWh units.

 

"The PLI certification for our Roadster X+ 4.5 kWh is a strong validation of our efforts towards deep localisation and building a truly indigenous EV ecosystem. With our Roadster lineup, we are making electric motorcycles accessible to a much wider set of customers, while leading category creation in the electric motorcycle segment," an Ola Electric spokesperson said.

Also Read

Roadster X series, Ola Electric

Ola Electric cuts Roadster 9.1 price by ₹60,000, cites cost efficiencies

Ola Electric share price today

Ola Electric shares jump over 20% in two sessions; here's why

electric vehicle

Electric vehicle sales saw surge in FY26 on strong year-end push

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric spikes 10% on releasing March update; registrations cross 1 mn

Auto sales continue to slide in Dec, likely to remain subdued for some time

Powered by tax relief, auto sales race to record 29.5 million in FY26premium

The spokesperson further said,"This milestone further strengthens our ability to scale sustainably while continuing to deliver high-performance, technology-led EVs at compelling price points."  This milestone reinforces Ola Electric's continued focus on deep localisation, vertically integrated manufacturing, and advancing indigenous EV technology, the company said.

The certification further strengthens the company's position as a key contributor to India's advanced automotive manufacturing ecosystem, it added.

The company recently announced a significant price reduction for its 4680 Bharat Cell powered Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh, enabled by rapid economies of scale at its Gigafactory, and deep vertical integration of its indigenously developed 4680 Bharat Cell.

As cell production has ramped up, cost efficiencies have improved materially, allowing Ola Electric to pass on these benefits directly to customers. The Roadster 9.1 kWh will now be priced at ₹1,29,999, down from ₹1,89,999, and would be available in limited units only during specific purchase windows.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Allied Blenders & Distillers

Allied Blenders & Distillers appoints Amar Sinha as MD-designate

Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, MSIL

Maruti Suzuki India aims for 8,000 service touchpoints by FY31: MD & CEO

Hindustan Zinc

Vedanta's HZL posts record mined, refined metal output in Q4; silver slips

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto sales rise 20% in March at 445,377 units on strong demand

Airtel

Bharti Airtel gain subscribers; Vodafone Idea continues to trail

Topics : Ola electric vehicles Ola Electric Mobility Electric Vehicles electric motorcycle

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2026 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKKR vs SRH LIVE ScoreBrent Crude PriceDividend Stocks TodayIndian Rupee TodayDonald Trump SpeechComputer Vision SyndromeH1B Visa LPG Crisis