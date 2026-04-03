Ola Electric receives PLI certification for Roadster X+ 4.5 kWh e-bike

Ola Electric on Friday said it has received the Certification for Compliance with the eligibility assessment requirements under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for its electric bike Roadster X+ 11 kW 4.5 kWh.

The Certification for Compliance was issued by the Global Automotive Research Centre (GARC) under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Automobile and Auto Components (PLI-Auto Scheme), Ola Electric said in a statement.

With this, Roadster X+ 4.5 kWh becomes the first motorcycle in the Roadster portfolio to receive PLI certification, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion into the electric motorcycle segment, it added.

The certification confirms a minimum Domestic Value Addition (DVA) compliance for Roadster X+ 4.5 kWh. The model is eligible for incentives under the PLI-Auto Scheme for all Roadster X+ 4.5 kWh units.

"The PLI certification for our Roadster X+ 4.5 kWh is a strong validation of our efforts towards deep localisation and building a truly indigenous EV ecosystem. With our Roadster lineup, we are making electric motorcycles accessible to a much wider set of customers, while leading category creation in the electric motorcycle segment," an Ola Electric spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further said,"This milestone further strengthens our ability to scale sustainably while continuing to deliver high-performance, technology-led EVs at compelling price points." This milestone reinforces Ola Electric's continued focus on deep localisation, vertically integrated manufacturing, and advancing indigenous EV technology, the company said.

The certification further strengthens the company's position as a key contributor to India's advanced automotive manufacturing ecosystem, it added.

The company recently announced a significant price reduction for its 4680 Bharat Cell powered Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh, enabled by rapid economies of scale at its Gigafactory, and deep vertical integration of its indigenously developed 4680 Bharat Cell.

As cell production has ramped up, cost efficiencies have improved materially, allowing Ola Electric to pass on these benefits directly to customers. The Roadster 9.1 kWh will now be priced at ₹1,29,999, down from ₹1,89,999, and would be available in limited units only during specific purchase windows.