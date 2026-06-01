Ola Electric reports 23% jump in May registrations on strong demand

Ola Electric's registrations rose to 15,139 units in May, from 12,323 units in April, a 23 per cent month-on-month increase, according to VAHAN data.

The company's performance stood out in a month when the broader electric two-wheeler industry volumes grew by 15 per cent month-on-month, Ola Electric said in a statement.

This is a third consecutive month of robust sales recovery, which comes on the back of a front-end retail rejig and better operational execution, as Ola's two-wheeler EV portfolio bounces back amid petrol price increases, marking a broader market shift to electric vehicles, it added.

"Ola Electric has delivered its third consecutive month of growth, with May registrations rising 23 per cent month-on-month and significantly outpacing industry growth," said an Ola Electric spokesperson.

The strong demand environment, coupled with increasing traction for its Roadster portfolio, has helped us maintain the growth momentum, he said, adding that "We remain focused on accelerating EV adoption through innovative products, technology leadership, and scale".

India's electric 2W market has entered a structural transition phase, as the global energy security concerns and rising fuel costs prompt consumers to increasingly seek lower operating costs and reduced dependence on fossil fuels.

Ola Electric remains focused on expanding EV penetration through technology, scale, affordability, and its vertically integrated manufacturing platform spanning vehicles, batteries, and cells.