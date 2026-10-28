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Home / Companies / News / Ola Electric's ₹1,000 cr rights issue fully subscribed as shares rally 23%

Ola Electric's ₹1,000 cr rights issue fully subscribed as shares rally 23%

The electric scooter maker's rights issue drew bids for 37.14 crore shares against 37.03 crore on offer, with founder Bhavish Aggarwal participating fully in the offering

Ola Electric, OLA

(Photo: Reuters)

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2026 | 9:09 PM IST

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Ola Electric’s Rs 1,000 crore rights issue was fully subscribed on Wednesday evening, with two days left for subscription.
 
The issue size of Ola Electric Mobility Rights Issue October 2026 is 37,02,72,665 shares. Investors subscribed to 37,13,59,420 shares as of market close on Wednesday.
 
Founder Bhavish Aggarwal fully participated in the issue. His direct holding is 26.5 per cent, while the promoter holding is 32.9 per cent.
 
The company’s shares have rallied 23 per cent in the last two sessions, closing at Rs 36.66 on Wednesday.
 
Ola is moving from direct-to-consumer (D2C) to dealer network-driven sales, which is expected to add sales momentum and improve service execution, a major factor in the market backlash.
 
 

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Topics : Ola Electric Mobility Ola share sales

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First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 9:08 PM IST