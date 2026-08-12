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Home / Companies / News / Ola Electric secures revised ACC PLI timeline, eyes ₹7,240 cr in incentives

Ola Electric secures revised ACC PLI timeline, eyes ₹7,240 cr in incentives

Ola Electric said the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has approved the revised timeline, which allows the company to receive PLI incentives on a quarterly basis, beginning next quarter.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Bhavish, OLA CEO

Ola Electric chairman and managing director Bhavish Aggarwal said that the revised timeline “transforms the economics of our cell business by converting an earlier milestone overhang into a five-year, quarterly PLI opportunity.” (Photo:Reuers)

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 11:35 AM IST

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Ola Electric has secured a revised timeline for Ola Cell Technologies Private Limited (OCT), its wholly owned subsidiary, under the Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, securing a full five-year incentive window through calendar year 2031 and unlocking up to ₹7,240 crore in cumulative incentives, the EV-maker said on Wednesday.
 
In an exchange filing with the BSE, Ola Electric said that the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has approved the revised timeline, which allows the company to receive PLI incentives on a quarterly basis, beginning next quarter.
 
“The MHI revision is much more than a timeline extension. The approval secures a full five-year PLI window through CY2031 for Ola Electric's 20 GWh allocation and unlocks up to ₹7,240 crore in cumulative PLI incentives. Disbursements will be made quarterly, beginning next quarter, creating a recurring incentive stream as Ola Electric scales its cell business,” Ola Electric said.
 
 
Ola Electric chairman and managing director Bhavish Aggarwal said that the revised timeline “transforms the economics of our cell business by converting an earlier milestone overhang into a five-year, quarterly PLI opportunity.”
 
Aggarwal said the company had not factored in any incentives in its business projections after overshooting the original timelines. He added, “Ola is now well ahead of the government's revised schedule, and enables us to access the full potential of ₹7240 cr and receive disbursement as soon as next quarter.”

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Cell manufacturing capacity

 
Ola Electric currently has 2.5 GWh of installed cell-manufacturing capacity, with a further 3.5 GWh under installation. It said, “The company will reach 6 GWh by the end of the current quarter, achieving the initial installed-capacity milestone well ahead of the revised December 2026 timeline.
 
“The government’s decision has effectively extended the original timelines by two years,” Ola Electric added.
 
The company is developing cells using both nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) and lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistries, while working on the localisation of battery materials and cell manufacturing processes.
 
Ola Electric is building a multi-chemistry cell platform supported by indigenous R&D, increased localisation of battery materials, improved manufacturing yield, and closed-loop material recovery.
 
The EV-maker said it will unveil its broader energy product roadmap, including Shakti, Mahashakti, and the next phase of its energy platform, at its annual Sankalp event on this Independence Day.

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Topics : Ola Electric Mobility PLI scheme

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 11:35 AM IST