Ola entities renew lease for 430,000 sq ft office space in Bengaluru

Two entities related to mobility services provider Ola have renewed two leases for a combined 430,000 square feet of office space in separate agreements at Bengaluru's Prestige RMZ Star Tech commercial campus.

According to transaction documents accessed by realty data platform Propstack, both leases commenced on October 16, 2025, with a monthly rental rate of Rs 103.5 per square foot. It added that the combined rental outlay would be approximately Rs 281.11 crore.

Ola Electric Technologies renewed its lease for 168,243 square feet of space for a tenure of five years, with an estimated total rental outlay of Rs 110.75 crore.

The company has also deposited Rs 4.45 crore as security. The lease includes a 15 per cent rent escalation every three years, the documents, registered in March, showed.

Similarly, Ola's parent entity, ANI Technologies, has leased 259,238 square feet of office space in the same building for a tenure of five years, with a total rental outlay of Rs 170.65 crore.

Propstack added that ANI Technologies has paid a security deposit of Rs 11.54 crore for the space. The realty data firm added that a combined lease for the same 427,000 square feet of space was signed in January 2021 under a single entity, ANI Technologies.

This comes after media reports stated that Ola had surrendered almost 170,000 square feet of leased office space across Bengaluru, including some space at Prestige RMZ Star Tech.

Bengaluru is leading India's office demand, accounting for 29 per cent of the 35.7 million square feet (msf) of gross office space leased in the first half of 2026 (H1 2026). According to realty consultancy Colliers, the city saw 10.5 msf of office space leased during the six-month period.

The India arm of American retail giant Target Corporation leased 830,000 square feet of office space at Bengaluru's Embassy Manyata Business Park this month. According to Propstack, the agreement was signed for a total rent of Rs 1,250 crore over 10 years.

Similarly, global technology major Honeywell Technology Solutions leased around 400,000 square feet of office space in Bengaluru's Bellandur area in January this year, for a total rent of Rs 429 crore over a period of seven years.