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Home / Companies / News / Old Monk sales ban costs Maharashtra govt ₹350 cr, company loses ₹500 cr

Old Monk sales ban costs Maharashtra govt ₹350 cr, company loses ₹500 cr

The liquor manufacturer told the Bombay High Court that the sales restriction has cost it over ₹500 crore, as a dispute with FSSAI over rum flavouring and labelling remains unresolved

Old monk

The case follows an inspection of the company's Khopoli plant in Maharashtra, after which the FSSAI objected to the product's composition and labelling | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2026 | 10:37 AM IST

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Old Monk manufacturer Mohan Rocky Springwater Pvt Ltd has told the Bombay High Court that the restriction on sales from its unit in Maharashtra has caused losses of more than ₹500 crore to the company and cost the state government around ₹350 crore in excise revenue.
 
The submission was made on Monday as the company challenged a prohibition order issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) over the formulation and labelling of the popular rum brand. The manufacturer also pointed out that the same formulation continued to be sold from its other units in Maharashtra.
 
The court is scheduled to hear the matter next on October 23. 
 

What Old Mohan Rocky Springwater told the court

Senior advocate Venkatesh Dhond, appearing for Mohan Rocky Springwater, told a Division Bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna that the sales restriction had resulted in losses exceeding ₹500 crore for the company.
 
“The excise has also lost around ₹350 crore in revenue,” Dhond said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

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The company added that its other units in Maharashtra continued selling the same rum formulation, while sales from the affected unit remained restricted. The liquor manufacturer contended that regulations permit the use of approved additives in neutral spirits and alleged that competing brands using similar processes have not faced action.
 
Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the authorities, reiterated that sales would be permitted if the manufacturer agreed to change the product description from “rum” to “rum-like”.
 
The high court had earlier declined to grant an immediate interim stay on the prohibition. The manufacturer had then agreed to submit revised labels removing disputed age-related descriptions and prominently disclosing “added flavour”. However, the regulator did not approve the revised labels.

Where does the dispute stem from?

The case follows an inspection of the company's Khopoli plant in Maharashtra, after which the FSSAI objected to the product's composition and labelling. The regulator took issue with the use of added rum flavouring in spirits sold under the standard product name, as well as descriptions such as “7 years old blended” and “very old vatted”.
 
The age-related claims have also raised questions about whether consumers could be led to believe that the entire blend had been aged for the stated period.

Why does FSSAI want Old Monk labelled ‘rum-like’?

The regulator's objection centres on whether a spirit made using neutral alcohol and added rum flavouring can be marketed simply as rum. According to the FSSAI, artificial or nature-identical rum flavouring can mask the spirit's natural characteristics and alter its identity. Such products, it argues, should be identified as flavoured spirits rather than sold under a standard category name without adequate disclosure.
 
FSSAI has maintained that the product's label must accurately reflect its composition and avoid misleading consumers.

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First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 10:26 AM IST