Olectra becomes first to deploy 4,000 electric buses on Indian roads

Electric mobility major Olectra Greentech Ltd has become the first company in India to deploy 4,000 electric buses on Indian roads. The company said the milestone marks a defining moment in the country's electric mobility journey and reinforces Olectra's leadership in accelerating India's transition to sustainable public transport.

With 4,000 electric buses deployed across the country, Olectra has established itself as India's leading electric bus manufacturer. Its buses operate across multiple states and cities, transporting millions of passengers while delivering reliable performance, lower operating costs and environmental benefits. The company said the achievement reflects its commitment to advancing electric mobility through innovation, quality and execution.

Collectively, Olectra's fleet of 4,000 electric buses has clocked more than 730 million km, preventing more than 6.5 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions and contributing to cleaner air and a more sustainable future. The company said the milestone is not just an achievement for Olectra but also a significant step in India's transition to green mobility.

Mahesh Babu, managing director, Olectra Greentech Ltd, said: "Today marks one of the proudest moments in Olectra's journey. Becoming the first company in India to deploy 4,000 electric buses on Indian roads is not just an Olectra milestone, it is a defining milestone for India's electric mobility industry. It reflects the growing confidence that public transport undertakings across the country have placed in electric mobility and reinforces our commitment to building a cleaner and more sustainable future."

Olectra Greentech, part of the MEIL Group, is India's largest manufacturer of pure electric buses and electric tippers, and a pioneer in the country's electric mobility ecosystem. Headquartered in Hyderabad, the company designs, manufactures and deploys electric mobility solutions for urban and intercity public transport across India.

"We are honoured that this landmark 4,000th bus has been handed over to the Government of Himachal Pradesh alongside the flag-off of 297 Olectra electric buses for HRTC. This achievement belongs to our customers, our partners, our employees and every stakeholder who believed in our vision. As India moves towards a cleaner and greener future, Olectra remains committed to leading the next phase of electric mobility through innovation, scale and world-class technology solutions," he said.

"As India accelerates the adoption of sustainable public transportation, Olectra is well positioned to support the next phase of electric mobility. Backed by a strong order book, proven execution capabilities and trusted partnerships with state transport undertakings, we remain committed to delivering innovative, reliable and sustainable mobility solutions that create long-term value for communities across the country," he added.

With more than 4,000 electric buses deployed nationwide, an order book exceeding 8,500 vehicles, and more than 730 million km covered, Olectra said it combines indigenous engineering, operational reliability and continuous innovation to drive India's transition to clean, efficient and zero-emission transportation.