Omaxe sells out 2 Faridabad projects; 120 commercial units fetch ₹160 crore

Omaxe sells out 2 Faridabad projects; 120 commercial units fetch ₹160 crore

These two projects, slated to be delivered in 2030, are part of its integrated mixed-use township 'World Street by Omaxe'

branded residence, housing, real estate

The company recently launched and sold 173 residential units for about Rs 800 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2026 | 2:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Omaxe Ltd has sold 173 luxury homes in its new project at Faridabad, Haryana for around Rs 800 crore amid strong demand.

The Delhi-based listed real estate company also sold 120 commercial units in Faridabad for Rs 160 crore.

In a statement on Saturday, Omaxe informed that the company has sold all residential and commercial units at its two newly-launched projects 'Omaxe Residences' and 'The Grand Europe' in the city.

The company recently launched and sold 173 residential units for about Rs 800 crore. That apart, Omaxe launched and sold 120 SCO ( shop-cum-office) units for Rs 160 crore.

 

These two projects, slated to be delivered in 2030, are part of its integrated mixed-use township 'World Street by Omaxe'.

real estate, dubai

Bobby Deol

Nomura bets big on realty sector

Codename SEZ Virndavan by House of Abhinandan Lodha

Embassy Reit delivers returns of more than 20% since market debut

"Faridabad has a high concentration of successful individuals but has long lacked an ultra-luxury residential and commercial ecosystem that mirrors global standards," Mohit Goel, Managing Director of Omaxe, said.

He said the company intends to fill this demand-supply gap.

Omaxe has delivered 140.17 million square feet of real estate across 31 cities in 8 states, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Vedanta

Insurance, Insurance sector

Ivana Bartoletti, Wipro's Global Chief Privacy and AI Governance Of-ficer, said firms need to think of AI governance as a strategic capability

flipkart

Uber

Topics : Omaxe Faridabad Real Estate Real estate firms

First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 2:59 PM IST

