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One97 Communications to infuse ₹100 cr in wealth tech arm Paytm Money

Incorporated in 2017, Paytm Money is engaged in providing investment and wealth management services, including stock broking, mutual fund distribution, and other financial services

paytm money

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 6:46 PM IST

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Fintech firm One97 Communications, which owns the Paytm brand, plans to infuse Rs 100 crore in its wealth tech arm Paytm Money, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Incorporated in 2017, Paytm Money is engaged in providing investment and wealth management services, including stock broking, mutual fund distribution, and other financial services.

"Additional investment by the company, by way of subscription, to the equity shares of its wholly owned subsidiary, namely Paytm Money Limited (PML) by way of a rights issue for an amount up to Rs 100 crore, subject to the necessary approvals, as applicable," Paytm said in a late-night filing on Monday.

 

The company expects to close the transaction by September 30.

"PML is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. Issuance of up to 10 crore (Ten crore) additional equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each by PML, pursuant to the Rights Issue, will not result in a change in shareholding of the company in PML, which remains at 100 per cent," the filing said.

PML has posted turnover of Rs 212.95 crore in FY26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : One97 Communications Paytm Paytm Money

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 6:46 PM IST

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