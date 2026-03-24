OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu resigns to pursue 'personal passions'

The CEO of Chinese mobile device maker OnePlus India, Robin Liu, has stepped down, the firm said on Tuesday.

The development comes as the company works to recover from the ongoing decline in shipments.

"We thank Robin for his contributions to OnePlus India. He moves on to pursue his personal passions, and we wish him the very best for his future endeavours. OnePlus India operations continue with local strategy and business continuity ensured," the company said.

Under Liu, OnePlus recorded a 32 per cent decline in shipments in 2025, according to Cybermedia Research. IDC estimates a 38.8 per cent decline in the company's shipments in 2025 on a YoY basis.

The smartphone market looks challenging in 2025 as research firm IDC has projected that the overall volume shipment in the segment is expected to decline this year due to a shortage of memory chips globally.

CyberMedia Research (CMR), VP-Industry Research Group, Prabhu Ram said Liu's departure from OnePlus India arrives amidst sustained market headwinds, including a sharp 32 per cent shipment decline in 2025 as reported by CyberMedia Research (CMR).

According to analysts, as a challenger brand with devices such as the OnePlus 3, OnePlus rapidly rose to dominate India's premium smartphone segment, later reinforcing its leadership through aggressive channel expansion.

However, the introduction of the Nord series expanded its presence into the mid-premium segment at a time when competition from Vivo, Oppo, and Motorola was intensifying sharply.

An analyst, who did not wish to be named, said the company's shift towards mid-premium diluted its premium positioning and contributed to sustained double-digit shipment declines as the brand struggled to maintain a clear differentiation in the upper-tier market.