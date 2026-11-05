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Home / Companies / News / ONGC net profit jumps 57% to ₹15,488.64 crore on higher oil, gas prices

ONGC net profit jumps 57% to ₹15,488.64 crore on higher oil, gas prices

Revenue from operations rises to ₹43,875 crore in Q2FY27, while first-half profit nearly doubles year-on-year

ONGC

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) reported a 57 per cent rise in net profit to ₹15,488.64 crore in Q2FY27, aided by higher oil and gas realisations. (Photo: Reuters)

PTI New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Thursday reported a 57 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit for the September quarter, driven by higher oil and gas realisations despite largely flat production. 
Net profit of Rs 15,488.64 crore in July-September - the second quarter of the current 2026-27 fiscal year - compared with Rs 9,847.97 crore earnings in the same period a year back, according to a stock exchange filing by the company. 
The profit was, however, lower than Rs 17,033.81 crore in the preceding April-June quarter. 
Revenue from operations rose to Rs 43,875.15 crore in the second quarter from Rs 33,030.56 crore a year back. 
 
For the first half, ONGC reported a net profit of Rs 32,522.45 crore, almost double the Rs 17,872.20 crore of April-June 2025. The profit was almost equal to the Rs 32,894.02 crore profit the company earned in the full 2025-26 fiscal (April 2025 to March 2026)

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First Published: Nov 05 2026 | 6:06 PM IST