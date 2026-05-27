ONGC says gas to drive revenue growth; ₹33,000 crore projects underway

ONGC, the country’s largest exploration and production (E&P) company, currently produces more natural gas than crude oil, said Singh. In FY26, new well gas, which is priced higher as it is produced from newly drilled wells, constituted 17 per cent of production and 21 per cent of revenue in FY26 from ONGC nomination gas portfolio, he added.

During FY26, revenue from new well gas stood at ₹6,678 crore, delivering an additional ₹1,223 crore revenue compared to Administered Price Mechanism (APM) gas price.

ONGC expects the contribution of new well gas to rise to 25 per cent of its total gas production in the current fiscal year (FY27), with the share projected to increase further in the coming years. “New well gas is rising because our old wells are dying and we are building new wells nearby to produce same or more gas,” said Singh.

New well gas is priced at 12 per cent of the monthly average of the Indian crude basket, unlike legacy APM gas, which is priced at 10 per cent. “India is one of the highest paying market in the world (for new well gas)” said Singh.

ONGC said projects worth ₹33,075 crore are under progress in Western offshore blocks, which is the highest in recent times. On May 26, ONGC reported 53 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit at ₹13,678 crore during the fourth quarter of FY26.