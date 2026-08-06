Operation Safed Sagar contributed over $24 mn to Indian economy: Netflix

On its 10th year in India, Netflix Co-Chief Executive Officer Ted Sarandos announced that Operation Safed Sagar, Netflix's biggest India production to date, contributed more than $24 million to the Indian economy, the company said in a release.

Sarandos said in the release: "Every Netflix production is also a local production. Behind every episode are thousands of people whose creativity, skill and dedication make that story possible. The scale of this series and the production demonstrates that India today has the talent, the technical expertise and the production capabilities to create entertainment that stands confidently alongside the very best in the world."