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Home / Companies / News / Operation Safed Sagar contributed over $24 mn to Indian economy: Netflix

Operation Safed Sagar contributed over $24 mn to Indian economy: Netflix

Netflix said Operation Safed Sagar, its biggest India production to date, generated over $24 million for the Indian economy through local hiring, businesses and VFX partnerships

Netflix

Netflix also partnered with 15 India-based VFX studios, engaging nearly 1,200 artists to produce nearly 50 minutes of aerial sequences featured in the series | Image: Bloomberg

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 10:00 PM IST

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On its 10th year in India, Netflix Co-Chief Executive Officer Ted Sarandos announced that Operation Safed Sagar, Netflix's biggest India production to date, contributed more than $24 million to the Indian economy, the company said in a release.
 
Sarandos said in the release: "Every Netflix production is also a local production. Behind every episode are thousands of people whose creativity, skill and dedication make that story possible. The scale of this series and the production demonstrates that India today has the talent, the technical expertise and the production capabilities to create entertainment that stands confidently alongside the very best in the world."
 
 
The production hired more than 850 local businesses, over 200 cast and crew members, and 4,000 daily hires for filming that spanned 115 days across 11 cities, including Patiala, Gwalior, Chandigarh, Bikaner and several others.
 
Netflix also partnered with 15 India-based VFX studios, engaging nearly 1,200 artists to produce nearly 50 minutes of aerial sequences featured in the series. These VFX and creative technology partnerships alone contributed more than $5 million to India's economy, accounting for 20 per cent of the production's total economic contribution.
 
Sarandos added: "After 10 years in India, we've seen the Netflix Effect come to life through every story we've had the privilege of making here. Tonight, Operation Safed Sagar is one of the most powerful expressions of that journey."

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Topics : Netflix Netflix India Indian Economy

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 10:00 PM IST