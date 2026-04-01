Thursday, April 02, 2026 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Early morning pink slips from Oracle a wakeup call on AI transition?

Early morning pink slips from Oracle a wakeup call on AI transition?

Tech giant joins industry peers in pivoting towards AI infrastructure, triggering a massive workforce restructure across global and Indian operations

Oracle

Oracle has been laying off employees globally with an increased focus on AI. Image: Bloomberg

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 11:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

It began early morning on Wednesday for thousands of Oracle employees in India. The Austin-headquartered tech firm’s India employees took a big hit with reportedly around 12,000 waking up to find termination letters in their inboxes. Company sources, however, indicated the number was much lower (around 2,500 to 3,000) in India. Globally, 30,000 are estimated to have got the pink slip. The total headcount in India is 50,000. 
Many in the organisation saw it coming. “While the mood is certainly depressing within the company, many were anticipating this,” a source, who was spared the axe, told Business Standard. 
This employee pointed to an internal communication signalling a strategic shift underway at Oracle. “An internal circular talked about broader organisational change and the need to streamline operations, making certain legacy roles redundant as the company pivots away from traditional enterprise software toward AI-ready services.” 
 
For engineers across the country, the Oracle job cuts  served as a rude reminder of what the AI (artificial intelligence) era has in store for the tech world. 
Ever since the early morning jolt on April 1, opinions have flooded social media platforms such as X, Reddit, Grapevine, LinkedIn and others. 

Also Read

The Oracle Corp. campus in Redwood City, California

Why Oracle laid off 30,000 employees despite strong revenue growth

job cut layoffs

From Oracle to Amazon: Tech layoffs sweep across global IT industry

Oracle

Oracle lays off 12,000 employees in India; another round likely in a month

KPMG

KPMG plans to cut jobs in auditing division, up to 440 jobs at risk in UK

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Microsoft overhauls HR team, calls for faster pace in AI-driven era

The world’s largest database firm, Oracle, may go for further rounds of layoffs. 
“This will impact units across various business verticals. Every team will see people going,” said a source in the know.
An email sent to Oracle India remained unanswered till the press time. 
Earlier this year, analysts at investment bank TD Cowen had predicted that Oracle would be laying off as many as 30,000 employees. The report has suggested that this lay off and sale of a health tech unit will free up $8 billion to $10 billion in free cash flow. 
In India, last year too, the tech giant had laid off some employees. Various media outlets had suggested then that the number was around 10 per cent and impacted the cloud unit. 
Analysts highlighted that, for Oracle, this is due to chairman Larry Ellison’s focus on building out data centres to power AI workloads. 
The company is raising a total of $50 billion to build additional capacity to meet the contracted demand from some of its largest Oracle Cloud Infrastructure customers, including AMD, Meta, NVIDIA, OpenAI, TikTok, xAI and others. As of April 2026, the company has raised $30 billion through a combination of bonds and preferred stocks. 
For Oracle, the third quarter of FY26 was one of the best quarters. The organic total revenue growth was up 20 per cent. Almost all its business units grew double digit. Importantly, AI infrastructure revenue grew 243 per cent year on year. 
The current layoffs mirror similar action taken by other tech giants like Amazon, Microsoft and Meta. Last year, Microsoft cut over 15,000 roles globally. 
Analyst in India believe that increasingly the tech layoffs have come closer home. Pareekh Jain, founder of Pareekh Consulting and EIIRTrend, said most of these layoffs are being driven by the need for rationalisation due to AI and also the need to invest in AI hardware. 
“If you see the earlier layoffs, the impact on India was minimal. But going forward, that will change. Last year across GCCs (global capability centres), the lay off number was around 10,000. If the Oracle media numbers are to be believed, this will be one of the highest layoffs at a GCC unit,” he said.

More From This Section

JSW

JSW MG Motor sales rise 19% to 6,528 units in March, plans price hikes

IREDA

Ireda achieves highest-ever loan sanctions, disbursements in FY26

William Walsh

IndiGo appoints William Walsh CEO to steer growth, stabilise operations

Signature Global

Signature Global, RMZ complete ₹1,293 cr deal to fund Gurugram project

Manish Kalra, COO — Offline Business, UpGrad

UpGrad targets 50 offline centres in 1 year, 3 to open this monthpremium

Topics : Oracle Oracle India IT industry layoffs layoff job cuts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayJAL Acquisition BattleBrent Crude PriceDividend Stocks TodayIndian Rupee TodayDonald Trump SpeechComputer Vision SyndromeH1B Visa LPG Crisis