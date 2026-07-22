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Home / Companies / News / Orient Electric Q1 result: Profit up 79.7% at ₹31.49 cr, revenue up 23.5%

Orient Electric Q1 result: Profit up 79.7% at ₹31.49 cr, revenue up 23.5%

Its revenue from operations was up 23.5 per cent to ₹949.76 crore in the June quarter. It was at ₹769.08 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal

Orient Electric

Its revenue from operations was up 23.5 per cent to ₹949.76 crore in the June quarter. It was at ₹769.08 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal | Image: X @orient_electric

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 3:54 PM IST

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Orient Electric Ltd on Wednesday reported a 79.73 per cent year-on-year increase in its net profit to ₹31.49 crore for the quarter ended June, helped by cost management and improved portfolio mix.

CKA Birla group firm Orient Electric Ltd (OEL) had posted a net profit of ₹17.52 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to the company's regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 23.5 per cent to ₹949.76 crore in the June quarter. It was at ₹769.08 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

"The company reported EBITDA margins of 7 per cent up by 102 bps YoY, while PAT increased by 79.7 per cent YoY, supported by disciplined cost management and improved portfolio mix amidst continued commodity price pressures," said OEL in its earning statement.

 

Total expenses of OEL were at ₹907.7 crore, up 21.36 per cent in the June quarter.

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Its revenue from Electrical Consumer Durables was up 22.7 per cent at ₹668.74 crore in Q1 as against ₹545 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

OEL's revenue from Lighting & Switchgear was at ₹281.02 crore, up 25.41 per cent.

Shares of Orient Electric Ltd on Wednesday were trading at ₹173.35 apiece on BSE, down 2.83 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Q1 results Orient Electric

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 3:54 PM IST

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