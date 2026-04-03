Outside China, India offers largest market for energy transition: Zaveri

What is the impact of the war on clean energy and India’s plans on decarbonisation?

Energy demand in India is exploding and industries rely heavily on coal and imported fossil fuels. That is not going to disappear, but it will create a trilemma: Energy security, which is how you reduce dependence on imported oil and gas. The second is how you grow cheap, powerful industries. And the third is ensuring sustainable growth. We cannot pursue decarbonisation the same way Europe does because growth and affordability come first.

We are trying to leverage this in several ways: Strategic autonomy, which is buying discounted oil in certain ways, diversifying from West Asia and scaling up domestic renewables. That’s why renewables have become critical in this plan for strategic autonomy. So, obviously decarbonisation is a goal, but then it’s a double-layered approach that helps us to be independent from some of those supply chains. The second is how you get supply-chain independence. The inclusion of solar manufacturing, battery and critical minerals ties in with strategic autonomy.

What kind of investment is needed?

What are the long-term goals? 500 Gw of non-fossil capacity by 2030 and net zero by 2070. Renewable capacity is already at 266 Gw. So, this roughly requires $200 billion-300 billion in energy transition. That is why global capital is paying attention to India. Outside China, India offers the largest-market for energy transition.

How are the valuations for renewables? Will they fall this financial year because of industry issues?

We want the valuations to become lower. But there is always a lag in India on the private side, while on the public side, there is pressure that they do some correction relative to global markets.

But we are seeing large infrastructure investors incrementally coming in … sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, infrastructure funds … this never happened before.

Besides strategic investment by public-sector units or by foreign companies, do you see private equity going big on renewables as it happened in real estate?

We need a critical pace of projects. So, if you look at real estate, the corporate-renting ecosystem and contractual obligations are fairly standard across the world. So, Google will come and take it for, say, 15 years with price escalation and with guarantees. However, on renewables, some of these things are evolving. For example, if you’re contracting with an Andhra Pradesh discom versus the Maharashtra discom, is there counterparty risk there? What is the yield that you’re getting? So, yield compression will take place, but there must be enough mass on the projects and I think we are getting into that approach categorically.

What do you mean by that?

I think infrastructure investment trusts will allow operational assets to be bundled and sold to the public. So, we are already seeing people trying to recycle capital and reduce leverage on the balance sheet. I think Renew, Adani, and NTPC will start doing some of these things well. The joker in the pack is foreign exchange. If you take that out, I think it becomes a stable play.

Shell and Total are planning to offload stakes in renewables in India. Is that company strategy or does it speak about the future of renewables in India?

There are two or three ways we think about it. One is portfolio rebalancing by global oil majors. Shell and BP have started selling minority stakes, and reallocating capital to projects with higher returns. And this is about allocation rather than exiting renewables.

While Indian companies are thinking about strategic autonomy, global oil majors are thinking about opportunity cost. Therefore, heavy but stable returns, foreign-exchange risk, competition in auctions, and long payback periods all must be factored in.

Last financial year, Indian renewables faced a lot of issues — transmission, power-purchase agreements, and curtailments. How do you see progress this financial year?

Now, the system is running into what we call a second-order problem of scaling infrastructure, grid congestion, slower tendering, discount finances, and land transmission delays. If you go back about a decade, transmission was a central and state subject. Now, you have large investors globally doing transmission. I remember when we had earlier invested in my previous role at the India Energy Exchange, the amount of buyer and seller orders that were matched, almost 35-50 percent of the orders did not go through because they did not get evacuation. That has now fallen to almost zero. But it took time for the transmission to catch up.

What about manufacturing overcapacity in India?

There is a global shakeout. Large players will survive. Project developers with weak balance sheets and high debt may be acquired. That’s all right.

Can you give us an update on Leapfrog in India?

We are a global, high-growth, impact private equity investor. We look at Africa and Asia, including South Asia and Southeast Asia. We sit between early-stage and very late-stage investment and invest across financial services, health care, and climate. In India, in our three core strategies, we have a portfolio of 10-15 companies. In climate essentially, India is one of the critical geographies for us.

We invest in sectors that are essential, where emissions are rising the fastest, where green solutions are increasingly the lowest-cost option, and climate capital remains scarce. These include energy, mobility, food and agriculture, and environment. We’ve done a mobility investment in battery swapping. We're looking at energy investments in the commercial & industrial space. We’re looking at resilient climate-smart agriculture, and recycling opportunities in the electrical and battery-based play -- again, focused on the green discount, where solutions are equal or cheaper than the incumbent play.

Where do the allocations stand as far as India goes?