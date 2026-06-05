Over 75% of Meesho orders now come from AI-powered recommendations

Meesho said its PRISM recommendation engine is helping shift product discovery away from traditional keyword searches across a platform serving 264 million annual transacting users.

Meesho said more than 75 per cent of orders on its platform now originate from AI-driven personalised product feeds powered by its proprietary recommendation engine, showcasing the growing role of artificial intelligence in shaping how consumers discover products online.

The company said the system, known as PRISM, analyses user behaviour and intent signals in real time to surface products to shoppers who often browse rather than search with a specific purchase in mind. Meesho, which reported 264 million annual transacting users and 717 million orders placed in Q4FY26, said the technology is helping shift product discovery away from traditional keyword-based searches.

"The next hundred million Indians coming online will not search, they will discover. They will not type, they will speak, browse and expect technology to meet them where they are,” said Debdoot Mukherjee, chief data scientist and head of AI and demand engineering, Meesho.

Meesho said PRISM is powered by a network of more than 100 AI ranking models and trained on over 400 trillion input signals, executing more than 6 trillion inferences every day within milliseconds. Further, this enables sellers to reach high-intent audiences more effectively by surfacing their products to users who are most likely to engage and purchase.

It supports more than 10 multilingual experiences across Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Punjabi and Odia. The system is powered by BharatMLStack, Meesho's in-house machine learning (ML) infrastructure platform built to support high-throughput AI workloads at significantly lower inference costs than conventional cloud infrastructure.

While traditional e-commerce platforms were designed around consumers searching with clear intent, PRISM enables a more intuitive and discovery-led shopping experience built for Bharat. Through Trendpulse, its large language model (LLM)-powered discovery engine, PRISM interprets emerging demand patterns across regions, cities and local consumer clusters. This enables Meesho to surface highly relevant products aligned with evolving shopping behaviours across India's diverse consumer cohorts.

The company said PRISM powers personalised recommendations, product discovery, catalogue understanding and seller-growth tools across the platform.