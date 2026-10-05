Over 80% of social-sector problems can be solved with AI: Wadhwani CEO

Frontier AI is used only as an assistant to help analyse data or build models by extrapolating existing data and building a rough implementation project, which Wadhwani AI then refines, Sivasubramanian told Business Standard in an exclusive interaction.

“The technology forms a small part of the solution. The ecosystem, the reaction (to the data being collected), the human beings, their diversity and complexity form a significant part of the problem-solving exercise,” he said.

The Mumbai-headquartered not-for-profit organisation, which has delivered roughly 25 social sector projects for the central and state governments so far, aims to increase the number to 80 over the next four years. To do this, Wadhwani AI will hire roughly 1,600 people, up from the 450 it currently employs, Sivasubramanian said, adding that investment in these projects will also increase at least three times to ₹450 crore.

In addition to projects such as preliminary testing of tuberculosis through an app that determines the situation by testing cough sounds, or oral-learning apps for children that determine their verbal ability level for several languages, Wadhwani AI is also working on a ‘vulnerability mapping’ project which determines the probability of a disease breaking out in a particular area during a particular season or time, he said.

“What it does is that it maps the entire length and breadth of the country into 500x500 metre tiles and attributes diseases to that area, along with demographic, social and economic parameters. Then we run a set of models, which determine the most vulnerable areas, which are then reconstituted into blocks, villages, districts, and cities,” Sivasubramanian said.

This mapping has helped Wadhwani AI identify the most vulnerable patches in India for several diseases, which in turn helps state and local administrations run more focused vaccination, prevention, and cure programs in these areas, he said.

The AI models for these diseases can then be reused for other social sector problems and provide predictable infrastructure modules for quickly identifying the easiest solutions, he said.