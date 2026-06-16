P&G India sees rural consumption growth soften amid inflation pressures

On its analyst call, Srividya Srinivasan, incoming chief financial officer (CFO) of P&G Hygiene and Health Care (PGHH), effective July 1, said the company is monitoring the West Asia crisis closely as it will have an impact on commodity prices and, in the near term, the company anticipates some challenges to continue.

“While rural consumption continues to be higher than urban consumption, we are seeing a softening trend driven by an uptick in inflation in the past three to six months,” she told PGHH investors on the call.

While speaking at PGHH and Gillette India analyst calls, V Kumar, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), P&G India, said the external environment is very dynamic and evolving constantly due to media fragmentation, inflation and multiple shopping channels available to consumers.

“The media landscape is very cluttered, consumers have more sources of information, way more sources of influence, and way more ways to engage, or oftentimes disengage,” he said.

While talking about inflation, Kumar said rising prices across food, energy, healthcare and many other spending categories are taking a toll on consumers. Referring to the changing retail landscape, he said some retail channels are growing exponentially while other formats are consolidating.

While answering questions on the PGHH investor call, Srinivasan said that although the monsoon was good last year, delayed monsoon progress this year is affecting growth rates.

At group company Gillette India’s analyst day, Srinivasan, who serves as CFO of the company, said the Indian economy continues to grow more strongly than its global peers. However, she said it is important to acknowledge the slowdown witnessed over the past three years.

“However, we must keep an eye on the evolving global trade policies and, more recently, the commodity prices that we see with inflation and the cost of goods produced arising from the West Asia conflict. While we see growth prospects in the long term, we also know that growth may fluctuate in the medium term,” she said during Gillette India’s conference call.