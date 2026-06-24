Panasonic Energy may be forced to shut sole India battery plant: CMD Fujita

"In a worst-case scenario, if there are no changes in the provisions, a manufacturing unit in India surviving since 1972 will be forced to shut down on account of compliance complexities and ease-of-doing-business issues," he said, adding that the Osaka-headquartered company has been discussing specific issues related to implementation of the new rules with the government for over a year without success.

Fujita said that if corrective action is not taken and the system is not reformed, compliance costs will exceed profits. "It will even eat up sales. This raises serious doubts about the sustainability of the dry-battery industry. Panasonic's India plant may also face difficulties in continuing operations," he said.

PECIN is based in Vadodara, Gujarat, and operates a zinc-carbon dry-cell manufacturing facility at Pithampur in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. The company had 679 employees at the end of March 2025, according to its latest annual report. The factory, with an annual production capacity of 540 million units, has 283 employees. Apart from PECIN, the parent company, Panasonic Energy Co, also operates a factory in Chennai manufacturing carbon rods for manganese dry batteries through Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) had notified the new rules in August 2022 after stakeholder consultations covering electric-vehicle batteries and portable batteries, apart from automotive and industrial batteries. The provisions apply to the entire battery value chain, including producers, dealers and entities involved in the collection, segregation, transportation and recycling of waste batteries.

The rules are based on the concept of extended producer responsibility (EPR), under which producers, including importers, are responsible for the collection and recycling of waste batteries and the use of recovered materials in new batteries. However, the stringent collection and recycling targets for batteries are creating challenges for dry-cell manufacturers.

Under the new norms, producers must collect end-of-life batteries corresponding to those they place on the market, with a defined time lag. For 2025-26, the collection target is set at 50 per cent of the batteries a company sold in 2022-23. This rises to 60 per cent in 2026-27, with a gradual increase in subsequent years. Failure to meet these targets will attract heavy fines. This could deal a blow to India's dry-cell battery market, valued at Rs 3,900-4,000 crore. Alkaline batteries account for around 15 per cent of this market. PECIN alone has a 19 per cent share of the Indian dry-cell battery market.

According to PECIN, the rules do not sufficiently consider the differences between various battery types, which differ greatly in chemical composition, technology, applications and size. It said the main metals in dry batteries are zinc and manganese, but the institutional concepts and calculation logic assume lithium-based batteries, with the same standards applying to dry batteries as well.

The government also notified the BWMR environmental compensation (EC) guidelines in September 2024, setting minimum and upper limits for recycling costs that manufacturers must bear, making payment mandatory. However, according to PECIN, the recycling unit price set by the regulations needs review. For example, the unit price for zinc recycling is set at 240 per cent higher than the price of virgin zinc raw material, according to the company.

"As a result, even at the lowest unit price, compliance costs are about four times higher than industry profits, threatening the survival of the entire dry-battery sector. This also applies to Panasonic's battery business in India, which could ultimately lead to production halts in India," Fujita said. According to the company, dry-cell batteries do not offer a commercial case for developing a collection ecosystem owing to their very small size, unique chemical composition with low environmental impact, and low residual value.

The rules also mandate the minimum use of domestically recycled materials in new batteries, starting at 5 per cent from 2027. However, according to PECIN, companies should be allowed two more years before the 5 per cent reusability clause becomes mandatory.

"In a best-case scenario, with system revisions, if the approach starts in FY27 and raises the target each year, it will help leverage insights from past collection demonstrations, allowing the industry to apply lessons learnt and enabling recovery infrastructure to be developed gradually," Fujita said. The company is seeking a review of the EC cost structure through consultations with stakeholders.