Parag Milk Foods to invest ₹100 cr to expand paneer production capacity

Parag Milk Foods on Tuesday said the company plans to invest around ₹100 crore to expand its paneer (cottage cheese) manufacturing capacity by adding a 60 MT per day capacity expansion at its Manchar facility in Maharashtra and the Palamaner unit in Andhra Pradesh.

Currently, the company manufactures 20 MT per day of paneer at its facilities, Parag Milk Foods said in a statement.

The expanded facilities will produce both regular and high-protein paneer and are expected to be commissioned by June 2027.

"We are pleased to announce our plan to add 60 MT/day of capacity, taking our overall paneer capacity from 20 MT/day to 80 MT/day with an investment of approximately ₹100 crore.

"This scale-up will allow us to expand our pan-India distribution and make our paneer available across distribution channels. We see a significant opportunity to strengthen our position in value-added dairy through innovation, scale and wider consumer access," Parag Milk Foods COO Rahul Kumar Srivastava said.

The statement said that value-added products contribute more than 90 per cent of the company's turnover and paneer is one of its flagship categories, growing by 28 per cent per annum over the last two years.

As demand shifts from unorganised to organised players, which account for just 5-6 per cent of the category, Parag is quadrupling capacity to meet rising demand for consistent quality and expand its national footprint across standard and high-protein ranges.