Friday, March 20, 2026 | 04:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Paranjape Schemes to invest ₹700 crore to develop 1,400 homes in Pune

Paranjape Schemes to invest ₹700 crore to develop 1,400 homes in Pune

In a statement on Friday, the company said it has launched a series of new residential projects across Pune West as part of its upcoming festive season offerings

branded residence, housing, real estate

Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd, established in 1989 in Pune, is one of India's leading real estate developers. It has delivered 200+ residential and commercial projects across nine cities including Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Vadodara, spannin

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 4:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Paranjape Schemes Construction Ltd will invest Rs 700 crore to develop four projects in Pune as part of its expansion plan.

In a statement on Friday, the company said it has launched a series of new residential projects across Pune West as part of its upcoming festive season offerings.

"Collectively, the upcoming launches represent a development potential of over 1.75 million sq ft across nearly 1400 residential units, with an estimated revenue potential of approximately Rs 1,175 crore...," Paranjape Schemes said.

The company will invest around Rs 700 crore to build these 1400 units, said Amit Paranjape, Director-Business Development, Paranjape Schemes Construction Pvt Ltd.

 

The festive season has traditionally been an important time for homebuyers in India, as it represents new beginnings and long-term investments for families, he added.

Also Read

TARC unveils Rs 3,600 cr housing project in Gurugram

TARC unveils Rs 3,600 cr housing project in Gurugram

TARC expands its Gurugram project with launch of lshvara

TARC expands its Gurugram project with launch of lshvara

HDFC Bank

Who led and departed: Tracking key banking exits and leadership trendspremium

Hormuz effect: Your luxury flat will get pricier as construction costs soar

Hormuz effect: Your luxury flat will get pricier as construction costs soar

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank firefights after chairman Atanu Chakraborty's abrupt exitpremium

"Alongside our new launches, we are also actively developing three large integrated townships that will shape the next phase of urban living," Paranjape said.

According to real estate consultant PropTiger, housing sales fell 27 per cent in Pune last year to 59,223 units from 81,281 units in 2024 calendar year.

Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd, established in 1989 in Pune, is one of India's leading real estate developers. It has delivered 200+ residential and commercial projects across nine cities including Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Vadodara, spanning over 20 million sq ft area.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

flipkart

Flipkart CFO Sriram Venkataraman to step down, Ravi Iyer to lead transition

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India launches 2 new resorts in Maharashtra, MP

flipkart

Flipkart Group CFO Sriram Venkataraman quits; Nishant Verman rejoins as SVP

TCS

TCS, Swissport International extend tech support partnership by 5 years

Jindal steel angul plant

Thyssenkrupp-Jindal steel sale talks 'not moving forward': Deputy chairman

Topics : Real Estate Pune Company News Real estate firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayWorld Oral Health Day 2026OTT Releases This WeekGold and Silver Rate TodayHDFC Share FallUCL 2026 Quarter FinalRedmi 15A LaunchPolitical AdsPersonal Finance