Paranjape Schemes to invest ₹700 crore to develop 1,400 homes in Pune

Realty firm Paranjape Schemes Construction Ltd will invest Rs 700 crore to develop four projects in Pune as part of its expansion plan.

In a statement on Friday, the company said it has launched a series of new residential projects across Pune West as part of its upcoming festive season offerings.

"Collectively, the upcoming launches represent a development potential of over 1.75 million sq ft across nearly 1400 residential units, with an estimated revenue potential of approximately Rs 1,175 crore...," Paranjape Schemes said.

The company will invest around Rs 700 crore to build these 1400 units, said Amit Paranjape, Director-Business Development, Paranjape Schemes Construction Pvt Ltd.

The festive season has traditionally been an important time for homebuyers in India, as it represents new beginnings and long-term investments for families, he added.

"Alongside our new launches, we are also actively developing three large integrated townships that will shape the next phase of urban living," Paranjape said.

According to real estate consultant PropTiger, housing sales fell 27 per cent in Pune last year to 59,223 units from 81,281 units in 2024 calendar year.

Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd, established in 1989 in Pune, is one of India's leading real estate developers. It has delivered 200+ residential and commercial projects across nine cities including Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Vadodara, spanning over 20 million sq ft area.