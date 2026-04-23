Parminder Singh named CEO of Reliance-Meta AI joint venture REIL

Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Ltd (REIL), a 70:30 joint venture between Reliance Intelligence Ltd and Facebook Overseas Inc., has appointed ClayboxAI co-founder Parminder Singh as its chief executive officer. He takes on the role with immediate effect, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

REIL, set up last year to deliver sovereign, scalable AI to businesses in India and overseas, has the backing of Meta’s AI capabilities, Reliance’s enterprise reach, AI compute infrastructure, and Reliance Jio’s nationwide connectivity.

“Building India’s enterprise AI capability is a generational opportunity, and REIL was created to lead that charge. Parminder brings precisely the blend of global technology leadership, deep Asian market intuition, and executive credibility that this role demands,” said Akash Ambani, chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.

“He has built digital businesses at scale, navigated complex transformations, and earned the trust of boards, engineers, and customers alike. Parminder’s appointment is a critical first step towards assembling a world-class team that will define enterprise AI in India — and set a benchmark well beyond it,” Ambani added.

As one of Asia’s most recognised technology leaders, Singh has served at managing director-level positions at Google and Twitter (now X), while heading Indian departments at Apple and IBM nearly two decades ago. REIL said in the statement that Singh has successfully built and transformed digital businesses at scale across the Asia-Pacific region. His executive roles have included chief commercial and digital officer at Mediacorp, Singapore’s largest media group, where he led a wide-ranging digital and AI-driven transformation of the organisation.

“Indian enterprises need a trusted AI partner who understands both the technology and the business context. REIL is built to be exactly that. With Jio and Meta’s combined capabilities, we have a genuinely differentiated proposition. I am deeply honoured to lead this venture, and excited by what we can build together,” Singh said.