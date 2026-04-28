RBI action on Paytm Payments Bank: What it means for One97's strategy

The cancellation of the banking licence of Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) last week marks one of the most decisive regulatory actions in India’s fintech sector in recent years. For its parent company, One97 Communications , it is not just the loss of a banking arm, it raises questions about the viability of its long-standing ambition to build a full-stack financial services platform.

What exactly happened

The action by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on PPBL, effective April 24 , culminates a series of supervisory interventions stretching back to 2022.

The RBI first barred the PPBL from onboarding new customers, followed by restrictions on deposits and credit transactions in early 2024. With the entity effectively reduced to a non-operational shell, the RBI moved to cancel its licence under Section 22(4) of the Banking Regulation Act.

The central bank cited serious governance concerns, stating that the “general character of the management” was prejudicial to depositors’ interests and public interest. Issues flagged over time included lapses in KYC compliance, concerns around data integrity, and questions on governance and related-party structures.

Why this matters: The full-stack ambition

For One97, the payments bank was meant to be the foundational layer of its financial ecosystem. Founder and Chief Executive Officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma had earlier explored transitioning the entity into a small finance bank, which is no longer possible.

The company's strategy has long rested on integrating payments, lending, wealth products, and banking into a single platform. PPBL played a critical role in this architecture by acting as a customer acquisition funnel, providing access to low-cost deposits, and enabling data-led underwriting.

Nikhil Kurhe, co-founder and CEO at Finarkein Analytics, a Pune-based data analytics firm that works with BFSI companies, told Business Standard, “Survival is not the question. The question is the strategic ceiling. Without a banking stack, Paytm is a distribution layer dependent on partners for underlying infrastructure.”

According to him, the episode also revives the question if payments banks are structurally flawed.

Kurhe argued the issue is less about the model and more about execution. “This is an execution failure, not a structural one,” he said, highlighting that some players have managed to sustain and even evolve within the regulatory framework.

Still, the constraints are real. Payments banks cannot lend, rely heavily on fee-based income, and operate under tight compliance requirements, making profitability challenging.

The fallout: Limited disruption, but strategic impact

In the immediate term, experts say the impact on Paytm’s core business appears contained.

The company has also repeatedly stressed that its app and financial services ecosystem remain unaffected, having already transitioned to a multi-bank partnership model for UPI and other services.

In a conversation with Business Standard, Ankush Julka, chief operating officer of digital wallet MufinPay, said, "As far as services are concerned, I don’t see much impact. Most users would hardly notice the presence of the payments bank in their day-to-day usage of Paytm."

That said, the strategic implications are harder to ignore, he said.

According to Julka, repeated regulatory episodes could affect customer acquisition at the margin. "When you lose a market, regaining it takes effort, there could be some resistance among new customers," he said.

What RBI is signalling

According to Julka, beyond Paytm, the RBI’s move sends a clear ask to the fintech sector that innovation will not come at the cost of regulatory discipline.

He explained that the action reinforces a broader trend of tightening oversight across payments, lending, and digital financial services. The emphasis is on governance, data integrity, and a clear separation between regulated entities and technology platforms.

Can Paytm rebuild digital wallet without its bank?

"In practical terms, Paytm has already begun adapting," said Julka.

Following earlier restrictions, it shifted to a third-party application provider (TPAP) model, partnering with banks such as Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, and Yes Bank for UPI services.

This partnership-led approach is viable and increasingly common.

"Models where regulated entities handle regulated functions and fintechs focus on experience and intelligence are structurally more durable," Kurhe said.

Julka also sees continuity rather than disruption. "Even without the licence, there are multiple ways to partner with banks and continue the business," he noted.

Who gains, and will users return?

In competitive terms, the immediate beneficiaries are larger payment players such as PhonePe and Google Pay, which stand to absorb any displaced transaction volumes.

Both experts suggest that Indian users, already familiar with multiple payment platforms, are unlikely to be locked into a single ecosystem. Merchants, too, tend to diversify across providers.

"Even if one system goes down, users have alternatives. I don't see any major long-term migration," Julka said.

Kurhe added that Paytm's existing merchant base and device ecosystem provide significant stickiness, limiting the risk of large-scale churn.

What it means for India’s fintech sector

Kurhe sees it as an evolution rather than a setback. "Not a reset, a recalibration," he said. "The next phase belongs to fintechs that master orchestration with clean data, strong partnerships, and specialisation."

The experts said that for One97 also, the path forward may be to transition from a full-stack financial ambition to a platform built on partnerships.