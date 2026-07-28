Paytm Payments Bank to be wound down after Delhi High Court order

The RBI said the Delhi High Court has ordered the winding up of Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) following the central bank's petition and cleared the appointment of Nair as the official liquidator.

“By an Order dated July 08, 2026, read with the Order dated July 22, 2026, the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi has ordered that PPBL be wound up under the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, read with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013,” the RBI said on Tuesday.

“In terms of the said Order, the Official Liquidator shall, with effect from July 8, 2026, exercise all the powers of the Board of PPBL,” it added.

In April, the RBI cancelled PPBL’s licence, stating that the "general character of the management" of the bank was prejudicial to depositors' interests as well as to the public interest. It also pointed out that the affairs of the bank were conducted in a manner detrimental to the interests of the bank and its depositors.

The decision, a first in recent times, came after the bank was not allowed to onboard new customers since 2022 and was barred from deposit or credit transactions two years ago.

Paytm had earlier stated that the cancellation of the payments bank licence did not have any financial impact on the company.

Previously, the central bank clarified that Paytm PB had enough liquidity to repay its entire deposit liability upon winding up.

As of March 31, 2025, the bank held customer deposits of ₹1,395.22 crore across wallets, current and savings accounts, and total gift instruments of ₹33.13 crore.

In March 2022, Paytm PB was disallowed from onboarding new customers.

Then, from February 29, 2024, the bank was barred from deposit or credit transactions in any customer accounts. Withdrawal or utilisation of balances by customers from their accounts, including savings bank accounts, was permitted without restrictions, up to their available balance.

In February 2024, OCL withdrew its nominee from the Paytm PB board, and Vijay Shekhar Sharma stepped down as part-time non-executive chairman and board member. Veteran banker S Sridhar was appointed non-executive chairman.