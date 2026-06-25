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Pegasystems opens new Bengaluru office with ₹60-crore investment

The enterprise AI software company says the new Bengaluru office will strengthen engineering, innovation and client engagement as part of its India expansion strategy

Alan Trefler

Alan Trefler, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of US-based technology company Pegasystems (Pega)

Avik Das Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 7:42 PM IST

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Enterprise AI software company Pegasystems has opened its new office in Bengaluru with an investment of Rs 60 crore, marking its most significant expansion in India as part of its technology innovation, engineering excellence and client management strategy.
 
The new Bengaluru office further reinforces the city's role as a strategic anchor within Pega's global operations, serving as a centre of engineering excellence and a key destination for client engagement and business development across Asia-Pacific and beyond.
 
“India is central to Pega's global growth strategy, and this expansion reflects the confidence we have in the talent and capabilities here,” said Alan Trefler, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Pega. “The new Bengaluru Executive Briefing Center is a significant addition, designed to offer our clients a premier destination to experience Pega's innovation first-hand and deepen the partnerships that are critical to our shared success.”
 
 
The new office is 1.5 times the size of the existing facility and can accommodate 350 people. The Nasdaq-listed company opened its first office in Bengaluru in 2012 in a 55,000-sq-ft space that delivers research and development (R&D), engineering services, industry solutions and customer support. It also opened an office in Hyderabad in 2008.
 
“Karnataka warmly welcomes Pegasystems' expanded presence in Bengaluru,” said Priyank Kharge, Karnataka's minister for home, information technology and biotechnology, and e-governance. “This investment is a strong endorsement of the state's position as a global technology hub and reflects the confidence that leading enterprises place in Karnataka's talent and ecosystem. We look forward to Pega's continued role in driving innovation and high-quality employment in our state.”
 
The workspace includes modern, technology-enabled infrastructure such as advanced audio-visual (AV)-equipped meeting rooms, flexible seating zones, open collaboration areas, and dedicated recreational and wellness spaces, including a mother's room.

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Topics : Bengaluru Technology artifical intelligence

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 7:42 PM IST

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