PepsiCo marketing beverages as 'energy drinks' to dupe consumers: FSSAI

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has accused PepsiCo of deliberately marketing its high-caffeine beverages as energy drinks to mislead consumers, arguing that the country does not have prescribed standards for products sold under this category, Reuters reported.

The food safety regulator made the submission in an affidavit before the Delhi High Court while defending its decision to stop manufacturers from using the term 'energy drink' on their products.

FSSAI alleged that PepsiCo was deliberately marketing its high-caffeine beverages, including Adrenaline Rush and Sting Energy, as energy drinks to "dupe" consumers, despite being aware that the products were required to comply with the standards for caffeinated beverages.

"Purposely in order to dupe the consumers, a product is being marketed as a 'energy drink'," the regulator said in court filings dated October 28, according to Reuters.

FSSAI says ‘energy drink’ label could mislead consumers

In its 57-page affidavit, FSSAI argued that using the term 'energy drink' could result in misbranding and misleading claims. It said its June 30 communication to PepsiCo directed the company not to use the term as the name or descriptor of any food product.

The regulator maintained that the communication did not introduce a new prohibition but sought compliance with existing provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the regulations framed under it, The Economic Times reported.

FSSAI also cited product claims such as "vitalises body and mind" and "helps in general weakness" as misleading. Its order directed manufacturers to withdraw labels, marketing material and advertisements carrying the term 'energy' within 90 days, the news report said.

FSSAI rejects PepsiCo's request for more time

The regulator opposed PepsiCo's request for an open-ended 12-month extension to exhaust its existing packaging material.

According to the news report, FSSAI argued that public health concerns, particularly the need to protect children from the impulse consumption of products containing high levels of sugar and caffeine, should take priority over commercial timelines and financial losses.

PepsiCo approached the Delhi High Court challenging the regulator's direction to manufacturers of high-caffeine beverages to stop using the 'energy drink' descriptor.

Justice Amit Mahajan stayed the FSSAI order but restrained PepsiCo from using the term on new batches of its products until the next hearing. The court had also sought a response from the regulator. The matter is scheduled to be heard on Friday.

Reuters reported that the court allowed companies to exhaust their existing stock carrying the energy drink label but barred them from using it on new stock.

Monster, other companies also challenge FSSAI decision

Reuters reported that FSSAI also accused Monster Beverage of marketing its high-caffeine beverages as energy drinks to dupe consumers.

Monster challenged the regulator's June decision, arguing that companies were not given prior notice or an opportunity to present their views before the restrictions were imposed.

The legal challenges also involved Red Bull, Hell Energy and Reliance Consumer, Reuters reported.

The regulator's action is part of a wider crackdown on the marketing of high-caffeine beverages in India. FSSAI has raised concerns about the caffeine, sugar and taurine content of these products and their potential health implications.

Reuters, citing Euromonitor data, reported that India's energy drinks market is projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2028, with annual sales growth of 12.6 per cent, faster than in the US and China.