PepsiCo India opens ₹1,266 cr flavour manufacturing facility in Ujjain

PepsiCo India inaugurated its flavour manufacturing facility in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday with an investment of Rs 1,266 crore.

The Ujjain plant is part of PepsiCo's Rs 5,700-crore investment commitment pipeline in India through 2030, which it announced in May. This expansion aims to increase manufacturing capacity, strengthen supply chains, enhance sustainability capabilities, and support long-term growth in one of the company's key anchor markets, it said in a release.

This 22-acre facility is PepsiCo India's second flavour manufacturing plant in the country and will manufacture beverage concentrates for its portfolio.

"With the potential to generate approximately 500 direct and indirect employment opportunities, the facility will strengthen the region's socio-economic development and advance the company's 'In India, For India' manufacturing strategy," the release said.

This facility is among its largest manufacturing investments in the country and is expected to serve as a catalyst for industrial development, job creation, and ancillary business growth across central India, PepsiCo India said in the release.

Dr Mohan Yadav, chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, virtually inaugurated the facility along with Eugene Willemsen, chief executive officer (CEO), International Beverages, PepsiCo; Jagrut Kotecha, CEO, India and South Asia, PepsiCo; and Even Norton, general manager (GM) and senior vice-president (SVP), PepsiCo Global Concentrate Solutions, the release added.

The plant will operate on renewable electricity sourced from renewable generation sources and is designed with zero liquid discharge technology and water-efficiency measures.

"As part of PepsiCo operations, efforts will be directed towards replenishing 100 per cent of the water used at the facility. The plant reflects the company's continued efforts to build future-ready operations that support sustainable and accelerated growth," the release added.

Willemsen said at the inauguration, "India continues to be a strategic growth market for PepsiCo globally, and the inauguration of this facility — the ninth globally, and our second in India — further reinforces our long-term commitment to the country."

He also said that the Ujjain plant brings together the best of PepsiCo's global capabilities in manufacturing, technology, and sustainability, while strengthening its ability to serve consumers with PepsiCo's beverage portfolio.

"We are confident that this facility will contribute positively to the local economy and create lasting value across the state ecosystem," he added.

PepsiCo India already has a presence in Madhya Pradesh through its collaborative farming initiative, engaging more than 2,000 farmers in the state for sustainable sourcing of chip-grade potatoes.

Dr Mohan Yadav, chief minister, Government of Madhya Pradesh, said in the release: "I congratulate PepsiCo on the inauguration of its new flavour manufacturing facility in Ujjain. This investment reflects the growing confidence of leading global companies in Madhya Pradesh."

He added, "Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, India is moving rapidly on the path of development, and Madhya Pradesh is emerging as a preferred destination for investment and industry. This facility will create new employment opportunities, strengthen the industrial ecosystem, and contribute to the economic progress of the state.

"I welcome PepsiCo's continued partnership with Madhya Pradesh and am confident that this investment will encourage many more industries to become partners in the state's growth journey."

Beyond manufacturing operations and direct employment on the premises, the facility will support the development of a broader food and beverage manufacturing ecosystem in Madhya Pradesh by encouraging investments in supporting infrastructure and ancillary industries, the release added.

Kotecha also said in the release, "The inauguration of our flavour manufacturing facility in Ujjain is a testimony to our strengthening 'Partnership of Progress' with India. We are proud to kick-start our concentrate manufacturing operations in the state of Madhya Pradesh, a reflection of PepsiCo's 'In India, for India' commitment."

He added that the plant is a symbol of technological progress and world-class innovation in beverage manufacturing.

"We are thankful to the Government of Madhya Pradesh for its support in enabling this ambitious initiative that further deepens our longstanding partnership with, and expands our agri footprint in, the state," he said.