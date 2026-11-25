PepsiCo India on Wednesday announced an investment of ₹868 crore in a new greenfield food manufacturing facility at Manapparai in Tamil Nadu, as the food and beverages major expands its manufacturing footprint in southern India.

The facility will be spread across 28 acres at the SIPCOT Industrial Park in Kannudaiyanpatti village and forms part of PepsiCo India's broader ₹5,700 crore investment commitment through 2030.

PepsiCo had announced in May that it would invest up to ₹5,700 crore in India by 2030, primarily to expand manufacturing capacity across Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Tamil Nadu.

“The investment reflects the company’s long-term confidence in the state’s growth potential and its commitment to strengthening India’s agricultural ecosystem, manufacturing footprint and economic development,” PepsiCo India said.

The plant will manufacture Lay's and Kurkure and is expected to strengthen PepsiCo's distribution network across South India by bringing production closer to key consumption markets.

“With advanced manufacturing and warehousing capabilities, the facility will support greater operational efficiency and strengthen supply chain resilience across the region,” the company said.

Selvi S Keerthana, Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce, said the project marked another step in the state's industrial expansion.

“We are delighted to welcome PepsiCo India's new manufacturing facility in Manapparai, marking another significant step in Tamil Nadu's industrial growth. This investment reflects the growing confidence of global companies in Tamil Nadu's strong manufacturing ecosystem and government's commitment to taking industrial development beyond major cities to every region of the state,” she said.

“Under the leadership of our Hon'ble Chief Minister, Thiru C Joseph Vijay, our vision is to ensure that investment translates into meaningful opportunities, quality jobs and shared prosperity across Tamil Nadu. We look forward to a strong and enduring partnership with PepsiCo, bringing new opportunities to the people of Tiruchirappalli and the surrounding regions,” she added.

In May, PepsiCo India said it would invest ₹5,700 crore through 2030 to increase production capacity.

The investment is focused primarily on a concentrates plant in Madhya Pradesh, a snacks facility in Assam and the company's expansion in Tamil Nadu. PepsiCo had said at the time that its recent land acquisition in Tamil Nadu would enable it to build a larger snacks manufacturing footprint in the South.

Jagrut Kotecha, chief executive officer of PepsiCo India & South Asia, said South India remained an important growth market for the company.

“South India is an important market for PepsiCo, with a strong consumer base and significant potential for sustained growth. This investment underscores our long-term commitment to the region and our confidence in its industrial and economic potential,” Kotecha said.

The facility is expected to create around 650 direct and indirect employment opportunities and generate additional economic activity through the local supplier ecosystem.

Kotecha said the project would create opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises and ancillary industries across packaging, laminates, cartons, biomass and other supporting sectors.

“We see this as more than an investment in manufacturing capacity; it is an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to Tamil Nadu’s industrial growth and economic development,” he said.

PepsiCo India reported revenue of ₹9,789 crore in the 12 months ended December 2025 and profit after tax of ₹905 crore. The company's food business grew around 11 per cent during the year.