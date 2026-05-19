PepsiCo India to invest ₹5,700 crore in expansion plans till 2030

PepsiCo India will invest Rs 5,700 crore to increase its capacity until 2030, as India is seen as a market with potential in both food and beverages, given the headroom to increase consumption.

These investments will be in its concentrate plant in Madhya Pradesh, its northeast plant in Assam, and land purchases in Tamil Nadu, which will allow the FMCG major to establish one of its footprints in the south for its snacks business, Jagrut Kotecha, chief executive officer, PepsiCo India & South Asia, said at a roundtable.

“We're happy to share that, for the second year in a row, we've got some good, strong double-digit growth, and PepsiCo India being part of the top 13 markets for PepsiCo, we continue to commit, and PepsiCo looks at us as a market of potential,” Kotecha said.

In 2025, PepsiCo India's total revenue stood at Rs 9,798 crore, up 8 per cent compared to last year, and its profit after tax stood at Rs 905 crore, which the company said was driven by strong growth in its foods portfolio.

“As far as 2025 is concerned, there’s been robust growth seen in the food segment of the business, where we saw revenues grow at about 11 per cent, and that growth has been extremely strong, very broad-based across our portfolio,” Savitha Balachandran, chief financial officer, PepsiCo India & South Asia, said.

“We had a reported EBITDA of about Rs 1,580 crore, that's about a 16.4 per cent margin, and a PAT of about Rs 905 crore, which is about 9.4 per cent from a margin perspective. But an important thing to note is that this also had the exceptional effect of the wage code that came into effect last year. And therefore, if you do take away that impact, then you'll see that the margins are actually very much in line with what the top-line growth has been,” she explained.

While talking about beverage performance, she said the company saw some headwinds due to weather and also saw competition intensity increase.

“But we're very pleased to see that all the price-pack actions and interventions that we did in that space helped us to actually hold on to our revenue profile,” Balachandran said.

Kotecha said that the company has been evolving and growing that capability over the last two years, which allowed PepsiCo in India to become sharper and more granular. This, he explained, is anchored on some of the innovations the company has introduced, like Jowar Puffs under the Kurkure brand, which it realised was especially popular in some geographies. He added that it is not a national product, but a localised and traditional product for many markets.

“In beverages, we've realised that hydration is a big space along with energy. That's when we've accelerated our portfolio on Nimbooz and even in energy, there is a need for premium energy drinks where we've launched AdRush,” Kotecha said. “We've built some of these platforms last year, which is giving us some great early results, and we'll continue to invest as we go forward,” he explained.

While talking about channel shifts, Kotecha said that with quick commerce and e-commerce growing, the company has been pivoting over the last two years and investing across channels as all channels are growing for the company. “It's not one growing at the cost of the other. We believe because the consumer and the shopper are moving across platforms,” he said.