Persistent Systems Q2 profit falls 25.4% to ₹351 crore; revenue up 30.3%

Mid-tier IT services company Persistent Systems reported a 25.4 per cent decrease in quarterly profit to ₹351 crore compared with a year earlier. Revenue was up 30.3 per cent to ₹4,664 crore.

In dollar terms, revenue was up 20 per cent, while in constant currency terms, it was up almost 21 per cent, with the company continuing its strong growth rate even in a weak macroeconomic environment.

“We continue to strengthen our AI capabilities through our 3C framework and AI driven platforms. Our focus is on developing enterprise context within our clients' environments that evolves with successive engagements and continues to grow in value as models, platforms and agents change,” Sandeep Kalra, chief executive officer (CEO) and executive director (ED), said.

Order bookings for the second quarter ended September 30 stood at $633.5 million in total contract value (TCV) and $481 million in annual contract value (ACV).

The margin declined to 15 per cent from 16.3 per cent a year ago.