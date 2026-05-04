Petronet LNG plans to build 7 LNG storage tanks amid supply disruptions

The company plans to build four LNG storage tanks at the Dahej terminal in Gujarat, two at the Gopalpur terminal in Odisha, and one tank at the Kochi terminal in Kerala, Singh told reporters at a press conference, without disclosing investment requirements for the project. Of the existing 23 LNG storage tanks in India, Petronet LNG operates 10 tanks with a combined capacity of 1.7 billion cubic metres.

The move comes as India faces critical challenges in meeting the country’s energy requirements amid the West Asia crisis, highlighting high energy import dependency and lack of storage infrastructure.

PLL, which has a long-term LNG contract with Qatar, does not expect shipments in May from QatarEnergy due to the ongoing conflict and continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, said Singh. The force majeure invoked by QatarEnergy, after its facilities were attacked by Iran, continues to remain in place for the month of May. PLL has a 20-year agreement with QatarEnergy for supply of 7.5 million tonnes of LNG each year till 2048.

Q4 results

Petronet LNG also announced fourth-quarter results for the financial year 2025–26 on Monday. The company reported a 25.2 per cent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,337.59 crore in Q4FY26, from Rs 845.5 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s revenue from operations declined 23.3 per cent YoY to Rs 9,442.09 crore in Q4 from Rs 12,315.75 crore last year. PLL announced a final dividend of Rs 3 per share for FY26, subject to the approval of shareholders.

In Q4, PLL’s Dahej terminal recorded capacity utilisation of 90 per cent, lower than 93.8 per cent reported in the quarter ended December 31, primarily due to supply disruptions from QatarEnergy. Dahej, which is India’s largest regas terminal, processed 201 trillion British thermal units (TBTU) during Q4, as against 214 TBTU in Q3.

The overall LNG volume processed by the company in Q4 was 219 TBTU, as against 205 TBTU in the same period last year (Q4FY25) and 233 TBTU in the previous quarter (Q3 FY26). In FY26, Petronet LNG processed 901 TBTU of volumes, as against 934 TBTU processed in the previous financial year.